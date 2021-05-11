Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Annovis Bio Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

- New Purchases: MGV, MUB, ANVS, XOM, TPL, CVS, INTC, NOW,
- Added Positions: MBB, VCIT, VMBS, VGIT, AGZ, IEI, IWR, IEMG, IWM, SCHZ, VXUS, SCHR, AGG, QLTA, PRU, NVDA, MU, IJK, EOG,
- Reduced Positions: FB, IEFA, SCHX, MSFT, SCHA, SCHM, SCHE, AMZN, AAPL, SCHF, DIS, IVW, SCHV, MA, PG, VO, JNJ, ROP, CVX, TT, SCHD, IVE, MCD, QTEC, FDN, VOO, COST, SCHG, NKE, SCHB, TMO, VZ, HOLX, ADP, BMY, URI, EW, TGT, T, BRK.B, BX, CSCO, CL, PFE, PEP, ORCL, NVO, EMN, MAA, UNH, CWI, LMT, JPM, HSIC, ICE, VTI, WHR, V, ABT, ROKU, MAR, ITW, HON, FULT, FMC, FLXS, DE, DHI, CMCSA, MO, ADBE, ABBV,
- Sold Out: LAMR, LLY, LULU, ZM,
For the details of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kuntz+lesher+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,243,569 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,260 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 618,563 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 521,395 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 128,225 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1750.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $38.44, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 43.25%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 9,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 26.58%. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $214.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 3,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 30.35%. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78. The stock is now traded at around $140.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.68%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 4,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 7,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC keeps buying