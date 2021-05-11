Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Annovis Bio Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

New Purchases: MGV, MUB, ANVS, XOM, TPL, CVS, INTC, NOW,

MGV, MUB, ANVS, XOM, TPL, CVS, INTC, NOW, Added Positions: MBB, VCIT, VMBS, VGIT, AGZ, IEI, IWR, IEMG, IWM, SCHZ, VXUS, SCHR, AGG, QLTA, PRU, NVDA, MU, IJK, EOG,

MBB, VCIT, VMBS, VGIT, AGZ, IEI, IWR, IEMG, IWM, SCHZ, VXUS, SCHR, AGG, QLTA, PRU, NVDA, MU, IJK, EOG, Reduced Positions: FB, IEFA, SCHX, MSFT, SCHA, SCHM, SCHE, AMZN, AAPL, SCHF, DIS, IVW, SCHV, MA, PG, VO, JNJ, ROP, CVX, TT, SCHD, IVE, MCD, QTEC, FDN, VOO, COST, SCHG, NKE, SCHB, TMO, VZ, HOLX, ADP, BMY, URI, EW, TGT, T, BRK.B, BX, CSCO, CL, PFE, PEP, ORCL, NVO, EMN, MAA, UNH, CWI, LMT, JPM, HSIC, ICE, VTI, WHR, V, ABT, ROKU, MAR, ITW, HON, FULT, FMC, FLXS, DE, DHI, CMCSA, MO, ADBE, ABBV,

FB, IEFA, SCHX, MSFT, SCHA, SCHM, SCHE, AMZN, AAPL, SCHF, DIS, IVW, SCHV, MA, PG, VO, JNJ, ROP, CVX, TT, SCHD, IVE, MCD, QTEC, FDN, VOO, COST, SCHG, NKE, SCHB, TMO, VZ, HOLX, ADP, BMY, URI, EW, TGT, T, BRK.B, BX, CSCO, CL, PFE, PEP, ORCL, NVO, EMN, MAA, UNH, CWI, LMT, JPM, HSIC, ICE, VTI, WHR, V, ABT, ROKU, MAR, ITW, HON, FULT, FMC, FLXS, DE, DHI, CMCSA, MO, ADBE, ABBV, Sold Out: LAMR, LLY, LULU, ZM,

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Annovis Bio Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Facebook Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kuntz+lesher+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,243,569 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 193,260 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 618,563 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 521,395 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 128,225 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1750.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $38.44, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 43.25%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 9,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 26.58%. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $214.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 3,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 30.35%. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78. The stock is now traded at around $140.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.68%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 4,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Kuntz Lesher Capital LLC still held 7,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.