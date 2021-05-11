Logo
Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Allakos Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Opes Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, sells Allakos Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opes Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Opes Wealth Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opes Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opes+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opes Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 341,318 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.62%
  2. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 697,687 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 243,958 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 105,958 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 133,415 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 120.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.21%. The holding were 341,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.54%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $62.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 97,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 29,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 41,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 77,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 115.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Opes Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider