Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Allakos Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Investment company Opes Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, sells Allakos Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opes Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Opes Wealth Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 341,318 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.62% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 697,687 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 243,958 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 105,958 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 133,415 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53%

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 120.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.21%. The holding were 341,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.54%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $62.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 97,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 29,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 41,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 77,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 115.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $109.73 and $153.66, with an estimated average price of $126.51.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.