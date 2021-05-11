Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Dow Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

New Purchases: GOOG, BSV, DOW, HD, STIP, USB,

Investment company Northwest Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Dow Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Northwest Capital Management Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 155,246 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 433,873 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 149,707 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 175,097 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,882 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 67.3%. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Northwest Capital Management Inc still held 2,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.