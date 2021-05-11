Logo
Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Dow Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northwest Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Dow Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Northwest Capital Management Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northwest Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Capital Management Inc
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 155,246 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 433,873 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 149,707 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 175,097 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,882 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 67.3%. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Northwest Capital Management Inc still held 2,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.



