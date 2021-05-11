Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Caterpillar Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co

- New Purchases: CAT, EFA,
- Added Positions: PG, AAPL, NEE, VZ, TROW, AMGN, INTC, JNJ, IBM, COP, YUM, DIS, CSCO, KMI, LUMN, ECL, D, LMT, XOM, NKE, SO, TEVA, PFE, CVX, HD, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: T, MSFT, NSC, ACN, BX, BKR, WY, DVN, HPE, MRO,
- Sold Out: CL,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,647 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 36,781 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 150,697 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 67,051 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 61,571 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.
