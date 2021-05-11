Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Caterpillar Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co

New Purchases: CAT, EFA,

Newport News, VA, based Investment company Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A. As of 2021Q1, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A owns 67 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,647 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 36,781 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Intel Corp (INTC) - 150,697 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 67,051 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 61,571 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.