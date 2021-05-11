Logo
Dillon & Associates Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, American Tower Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Sells AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jackson, MI, based Investment company Dillon & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, American Tower Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, sells AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dillon & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Dillon & Associates Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dillon+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,256 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 208,556 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 115,368 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,016 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 95,712 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $502.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.



