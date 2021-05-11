Logo
Merriman Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Health Catalyst Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Merriman Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Health Catalyst Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alcoa Corp, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merriman Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merriman+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Merriman Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 632,713 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 796,189 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.05%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,533 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.72%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 290,123 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 121,896 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 174,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 79,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 7208.13%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 127,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 796,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 160.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 73.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Merriman Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider