Merriman Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Health Catalyst Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Merriman Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Health Catalyst Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alcoa Corp, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 632,713 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 796,189 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,533 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.72% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 290,123 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 121,896 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 174,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 79,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 7208.13%. The purchase prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 127,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 796,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 160.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 73.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.