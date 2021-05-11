Logo
Friedenthal Financial Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Silver Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Voorhees, NJ, based Investment company Friedenthal Financial (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Friedenthal Financial. As of 2021Q1, Friedenthal Financial owns 37 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Friedenthal Financial's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/friedenthal+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Friedenthal Financial
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 96,471 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 161,144 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 154,703 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 67,896 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 14,068 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 154,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 67,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $403.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 14,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 54,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $338.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 16,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $123.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 41,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Friedenthal Financial. Also check out:

1. Friedenthal Financial's Undervalued Stocks
2. Friedenthal Financial's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Friedenthal Financial's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Friedenthal Financial keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider