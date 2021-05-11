Friedenthal Financial Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Silver Trust

New Purchases: INDA, EWY, SOXX, IJR, IGV, XBI, HYS, SJNK, HYD, CWB, IJJ, IEMG,

Voorhees, NJ, based Investment company Friedenthal Financial Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Friedenthal Financial. As of 2021Q1, Friedenthal Financial owns 37 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 96,471 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 161,144 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 154,703 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 67,896 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 14,068 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 154,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 67,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $403.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 14,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 54,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $338.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 16,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $123.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 41,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.