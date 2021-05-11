World Asset Management Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Marvell Technology Inc

- New Purchases: 9MW, FANG, MTZ, VER, VTRS, NBIX, AIRC, SIG, SGEN, SLG, PACW, FLS, TDC, WD5A, IBKR, SIX, GMED, AER, KBR, DEI, CROX, UFPI, SWX, SRC, TMHC, FOXF, ESNT, UNVR, VVV, ATH, NVT, GH, YETI, NVST, RPRX, CNXC, MDY, SPY, HP, ABG, BRKS, CBRL, XEC, COHR, CMC, CFR, EXP, FLIR, FFIN, GATX, GBCI, GPI, THG, TXRH, KEX, LSCC, LPX, NVAX, ODP, OLN, ASGN, PNFP, SAFM, STAA, SF, SNX, SNV,
- Added Positions: SHW, NXPI, BRK.A, COP, IFF, KDP, G, MTN, WORK, XRX, SIVB, PXD, CLF, EWBC, DVN, CCL, SPR, AGNC, SSNC, CBOE, BLDR, VAC, POST, PBF, NCLH, NRZ, ALLE, NAVI, KEYS, SYNH, INVH, BTU, BRO, TDY, MAC, MPW, OHI, FMC, PLUG, REG, RCL, DHC, LNG, UAL, ADS, WST, EVRG, CPRT, ZBRA, SVC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, IWV, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, DIS, JNJ, VXF, BRK.B, PG, V, TSLA, DD, HD, JPM, NVDA, QCOM, UNH, WMT, PYPL, ABT, ADBE, CMCSA, DLR, XOM, MA, ENPH, ABBV, ACN, CAT, CVX, KO, LLY, HON, INTC, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, MPWR, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PFE, CRM, TGT, TXN, TMO, TRMB, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, AVGO, CZR, MMM, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, BLK, BMY, CSCO, COST, DHR, DE, NEE, FDX, F, GE, GS, LRCX, MU, PTC, LIN, SBUX, TJX, PM, CHTR, GNRC, GM, NOW, OTIS, CB, PLD, ATVI, AMD, AFL, A, APD, ALB, ALXN, MO, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BAX, BDX, BBBY, BBY, BIIB, BSX, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTSH, CL, STZ, GLW, CCI, CMI, DXCM, D, DOV, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EQIX, ESS, EL, EXPD, FRT, FISV, FCX, GME, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, MNST, HPQ, HUM, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MAR, MMC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCO, MS, MSI, NEM, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPG, PH, PBCT, BKNG, PGR, PSA, REGN, RNR, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, STX, SWKS, SO, TRV, SWK, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TKR, USB, UNFI, URI, VFC, VRTX, GWW, WBA, WM, ANTM, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, DFS, MSCI, VRSK, DG, LYB, HCA, MOS, APTV, PSX, ZTS, IQV, AR, LBRDK, KHC, SQ, ATUS, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, IAC, AOS, AES, AGCO, ABMD, AYI, AAP, AMG, AKAM, ARE, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, DOX, AMED, HES, AEE, ACC, AEO, AEP, AFG, ABC, AME, IVZ, NLY, APA, ATR, WTRG, ACGL, ARW, ARWR, AJG, ASH, AIZ, AGO, ATO, AN, AVB, AVY, AVT, BLL, BK, BIO, BMRN, BA, BWA, SAM, BXP, BC, CACI, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CPT, CPB, KMX, CAH, CSL, CRI, CASY, CE, CAR, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHE, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CGNX, CBSH, NNN, DXC, CAG, CNO, ED, COO, INGR, CREE, CCK, CW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DVA, DECK, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DUK, DRE, EOG, EGP, EMN, DISH, EIX, EME, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQT, ELS, EQR, RE, EXAS, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FAST, M, FNF, FITB, CLGX, FHN, FR, FLEX, FLO, FLR, FL, BEN, GPS, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GNW, GT, GGG, HRB, HAL, HALO, HOG, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HXL, HRC, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, IIVI, ITT, IEX, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JBL, JKHY, J, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KNX, KSS, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LSTR, LVS, LEG, LEN, LII, JEF, LB, LECO, LNC, LAD, LFUS, LYV, MTB, MDU, MTG, MGM, MKSI, MSM, MANH, MAN, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MAT, MXIM, MMS, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MIDD, MSA, MHK, MOH, MUR, NCR, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NOV, NTAP, NYCB, NYMT, NYT, NWL, NI, NDSN, JWN, ES, NTRS, NUAN, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OMC, OSK, OI, PPL, PKG, PTEN, PAYX, PKI, PVH, PNW, PII, RL, PFG, PB, PRU, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, RBC, RF, RS, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, RGLD, R, POOL, SEIC, SLM, SMG, SEE, SRE, SCI, SLAB, SPG, SIRI, SKX, SNA, SON, LUV, SWN, LSI, STT, STLD, SRCL, STE, SUI, NLOK, TCF, TTWO, AXON, TECH, TFX, TPX, TER, TTEK, TXT, THO, TOL, GL, TTC, TSCO, RIG, TREX, WEN, TYL, UGI, UDR, X, UTHR, OLED, UHS, VLO, VLY, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WPC, WRB, WAB, WAT, WSO, WCC, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WLTW, WEC, WWD, INT, WEX, WYNN, XEL, ZBH, ZION, L, TDG, QRTEA, EVR, HBI, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, FSLR, BR, DAL, ACM, PODD, JAZZ, TEL, LULU, MASI, VMW, AWK, ULTA, DAN, DISCK, RGA, STWD, FTNT, CLNY, LEA, CIT, ST, PRI, FAF, BAH, LPLA, FRC, FLT, NLSN, VC, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, ZNGA, CPRI, EPAM, SPLK, FIVE, PANW, PNR, BERY, RLGY, WDAY, RH, CONE, VOYA, COTY, CDW, NWSA, REXR, AMH, MUSA, SAIC, RNG, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, BRX, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, PCTY, GRUB, PAYC, SABR, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, CDK, HUBS, PRAH, STOR, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, CABO, BLD, TRU, TDOC, CC, RUN, LITE, Z, PEN, NVCR, HPE, TEAM, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, ADNT, YUMC, AA, LW, PK, HWM, OKTA, CVNA, AM, IR, BKR, ROKU, MDB, VICI, ZS, SPOT, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, WH, AVLR, BJ, ELAN, STNE, ETRN, MRNA, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, PINS, ZM, AVTR, CRWD, IAA, DDOG, PTON, IJR,
- Sold Out: MRVL, SGT, VIA, TIF, VAR, EV, 50AA, QDEL, CXO, VMI, REZI, AZD, BKI, GWRE, WPX, COR, SRPT, QGEN, OMI, NATI, HELE, HAE, SM, PBI, OII, CNDT, AXL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 407,967 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,645 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,856 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 52,881 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,839 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 174.39%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 120.37%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $439460.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 86.53%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Genpact Ltd (G)
World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 62.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.
