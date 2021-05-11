World Asset Management Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: 9MW, FANG, MTZ, VER, VTRS, NBIX, AIRC, SIG, SGEN, SLG, PACW, FLS, TDC, WD5A, IBKR, SIX, GMED, AER, KBR, DEI, CROX, UFPI, SWX, SRC, TMHC, FOXF, ESNT, UNVR, VVV, ATH, NVT, GH, YETI, NVST, RPRX, CNXC, MDY, SPY, HP, ABG, BRKS, CBRL, XEC, COHR, CMC, CFR, EXP, FLIR, FFIN, GATX, GBCI, GPI, THG, TXRH, KEX, LSCC, LPX, NVAX, ODP, OLN, ASGN, PNFP, SAFM, STAA, SF, SNX, SNV,

9MW, FANG, MTZ, VER, VTRS, NBIX, AIRC, SIG, SGEN, SLG, PACW, FLS, TDC, WD5A, IBKR, SIX, GMED, AER, KBR, DEI, CROX, UFPI, SWX, SRC, TMHC, FOXF, ESNT, UNVR, VVV, ATH, NVT, GH, YETI, NVST, RPRX, CNXC, MDY, SPY, HP, ABG, BRKS, CBRL, XEC, COHR, CMC, CFR, EXP, FLIR, FFIN, GATX, GBCI, GPI, THG, TXRH, KEX, LSCC, LPX, NVAX, ODP, OLN, ASGN, PNFP, SAFM, STAA, SF, SNX, SNV, Added Positions: SHW, NXPI, BRK.A, COP, IFF, KDP, G, MTN, WORK, XRX, SIVB, PXD, CLF, EWBC, DVN, CCL, SPR, AGNC, SSNC, CBOE, BLDR, VAC, POST, PBF, NCLH, NRZ, ALLE, NAVI, KEYS, SYNH, INVH, BTU, BRO, TDY, MAC, MPW, OHI, FMC, PLUG, REG, RCL, DHC, LNG, UAL, ADS, WST, EVRG, CPRT, ZBRA, SVC,

SHW, NXPI, BRK.A, COP, IFF, KDP, G, MTN, WORK, XRX, SIVB, PXD, CLF, EWBC, DVN, CCL, SPR, AGNC, SSNC, CBOE, BLDR, VAC, POST, PBF, NCLH, NRZ, ALLE, NAVI, KEYS, SYNH, INVH, BTU, BRO, TDY, MAC, MPW, OHI, FMC, PLUG, REG, RCL, DHC, LNG, UAL, ADS, WST, EVRG, CPRT, ZBRA, SVC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, IWV, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, DIS, JNJ, VXF, BRK.B, PG, V, TSLA, DD, HD, JPM, NVDA, QCOM, UNH, WMT, PYPL, ABT, ADBE, CMCSA, DLR, XOM, MA, ENPH, ABBV, ACN, CAT, CVX, KO, LLY, HON, INTC, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, MPWR, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PFE, CRM, TGT, TXN, TMO, TRMB, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, AVGO, CZR, MMM, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, BLK, BMY, CSCO, COST, DHR, DE, NEE, FDX, F, GE, GS, LRCX, MU, PTC, LIN, SBUX, TJX, PM, CHTR, GNRC, GM, NOW, OTIS, CB, PLD, ATVI, AMD, AFL, A, APD, ALB, ALXN, MO, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BAX, BDX, BBBY, BBY, BIIB, BSX, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTSH, CL, STZ, GLW, CCI, CMI, DXCM, D, DOV, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EQIX, ESS, EL, EXPD, FRT, FISV, FCX, GME, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, MNST, HPQ, HUM, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MAR, MMC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCO, MS, MSI, NEM, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPG, PH, PBCT, BKNG, PGR, PSA, REGN, RNR, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, STX, SWKS, SO, TRV, SWK, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TKR, USB, UNFI, URI, VFC, VRTX, GWW, WBA, WM, ANTM, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, DFS, MSCI, VRSK, DG, LYB, HCA, MOS, APTV, PSX, ZTS, IQV, AR, LBRDK, KHC, SQ, ATUS, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, IAC, AOS, AES, AGCO, ABMD, AYI, AAP, AMG, AKAM, ARE, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, DOX, AMED, HES, AEE, ACC, AEO, AEP, AFG, ABC, AME, IVZ, NLY, APA, ATR, WTRG, ACGL, ARW, ARWR, AJG, ASH, AIZ, AGO, ATO, AN, AVB, AVY, AVT, BLL, BK, BIO, BMRN, BA, BWA, SAM, BXP, BC, CACI, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CPT, CPB, KMX, CAH, CSL, CRI, CASY, CE, CAR, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHE, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CGNX, CBSH, NNN, DXC, CAG, CNO, ED, COO, INGR, CREE, CCK, CW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DVA, DECK, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DUK, DRE, EOG, EGP, EMN, DISH, EIX, EME, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQT, ELS, EQR, RE, EXAS, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FAST, M, FNF, FITB, CLGX, FHN, FR, FLEX, FLO, FLR, FL, BEN, GPS, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GNW, GT, GGG, HRB, HAL, HALO, HOG, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HXL, HRC, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, IIVI, ITT, IEX, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JBL, JKHY, J, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KNX, KSS, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LSTR, LVS, LEG, LEN, LII, JEF, LB, LECO, LNC, LAD, LFUS, LYV, MTB, MDU, MTG, MGM, MKSI, MSM, MANH, MAN, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MAT, MXIM, MMS, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MIDD, MSA, MHK, MOH, MUR, NCR, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NOV, NTAP, NYCB, NYMT, NYT, NWL, NI, NDSN, JWN, ES, NTRS, NUAN, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OMC, OSK, OI, PPL, PKG, PTEN, PAYX, PKI, PVH, PNW, PII, RL, PFG, PB, PRU, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, RBC, RF, RS, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, RGLD, R, POOL, SEIC, SLM, SMG, SEE, SRE, SCI, SLAB, SPG, SIRI, SKX, SNA, SON, LUV, SWN, LSI, STT, STLD, SRCL, STE, SUI, NLOK, TCF, TTWO, AXON, TECH, TFX, TPX, TER, TTEK, TXT, THO, TOL, GL, TTC, TSCO, RIG, TREX, WEN, TYL, UGI, UDR, X, UTHR, OLED, UHS, VLO, VLY, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WPC, WRB, WAB, WAT, WSO, WCC, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WLTW, WEC, WWD, INT, WEX, WYNN, XEL, ZBH, ZION, L, TDG, QRTEA, EVR, HBI, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, FSLR, BR, DAL, ACM, PODD, JAZZ, TEL, LULU, MASI, VMW, AWK, ULTA, DAN, DISCK, RGA, STWD, FTNT, CLNY, LEA, CIT, ST, PRI, FAF, BAH, LPLA, FRC, FLT, NLSN, VC, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, ZNGA, CPRI, EPAM, SPLK, FIVE, PANW, PNR, BERY, RLGY, WDAY, RH, CONE, VOYA, COTY, CDW, NWSA, REXR, AMH, MUSA, SAIC, RNG, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, BRX, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, PCTY, GRUB, PAYC, SABR, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, CDK, HUBS, PRAH, STOR, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, CABO, BLD, TRU, TDOC, CC, RUN, LITE, Z, PEN, NVCR, HPE, TEAM, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, ADNT, YUMC, AA, LW, PK, HWM, OKTA, CVNA, AM, IR, BKR, ROKU, MDB, VICI, ZS, SPOT, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, WH, AVLR, BJ, ELAN, STNE, ETRN, MRNA, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, PINS, ZM, AVTR, CRWD, IAA, DDOG, PTON, IJR,

AAPL, MSFT, IWV, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, DIS, JNJ, VXF, BRK.B, PG, V, TSLA, DD, HD, JPM, NVDA, QCOM, UNH, WMT, PYPL, ABT, ADBE, CMCSA, DLR, XOM, MA, ENPH, ABBV, ACN, CAT, CVX, KO, LLY, HON, INTC, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, MPWR, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PFE, CRM, TGT, TXN, TMO, TRMB, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, AVGO, CZR, MMM, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, BLK, BMY, CSCO, COST, DHR, DE, NEE, FDX, F, GE, GS, LRCX, MU, PTC, LIN, SBUX, TJX, PM, CHTR, GNRC, GM, NOW, OTIS, CB, PLD, ATVI, AMD, AFL, A, APD, ALB, ALXN, MO, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BAX, BDX, BBBY, BBY, BIIB, BSX, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTSH, CL, STZ, GLW, CCI, CMI, DXCM, D, DOV, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EQIX, ESS, EL, EXPD, FRT, FISV, FCX, GME, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, MNST, HPQ, HUM, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, ICE, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MAR, MMC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCO, MS, MSI, NEM, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPG, PH, PBCT, BKNG, PGR, PSA, REGN, RNR, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, STX, SWKS, SO, TRV, SWK, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TKR, USB, UNFI, URI, VFC, VRTX, GWW, WBA, WM, ANTM, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, DFS, MSCI, VRSK, DG, LYB, HCA, MOS, APTV, PSX, ZTS, IQV, AR, LBRDK, KHC, SQ, ATUS, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, IAC, AOS, AES, AGCO, ABMD, AYI, AAP, AMG, AKAM, ARE, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, DOX, AMED, HES, AEE, ACC, AEO, AEP, AFG, ABC, AME, IVZ, NLY, APA, ATR, WTRG, ACGL, ARW, ARWR, AJG, ASH, AIZ, AGO, ATO, AN, AVB, AVY, AVT, BLL, BK, BIO, BMRN, BA, BWA, SAM, BXP, BC, CACI, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CPT, CPB, KMX, CAH, CSL, CRI, CASY, CE, CAR, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHE, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CGNX, CBSH, NNN, DXC, CAG, CNO, ED, COO, INGR, CREE, CCK, CW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DVA, DECK, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DUK, DRE, EOG, EGP, EMN, DISH, EIX, EME, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQT, ELS, EQR, RE, EXAS, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FAST, M, FNF, FITB, CLGX, FHN, FR, FLEX, FLO, FLR, FL, BEN, GPS, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GNW, GT, GGG, HRB, HAL, HALO, HOG, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HXL, HRC, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, IIVI, ITT, IEX, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JBL, JKHY, J, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KNX, KSS, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LSTR, LVS, LEG, LEN, LII, JEF, LB, LECO, LNC, LAD, LFUS, LYV, MTB, MDU, MTG, MGM, MKSI, MSM, MANH, MAN, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MAT, MXIM, MMS, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MIDD, MSA, MHK, MOH, MUR, NCR, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NOV, NTAP, NYCB, NYMT, NYT, NWL, NI, NDSN, JWN, ES, NTRS, NUAN, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OMC, OSK, OI, PPL, PKG, PTEN, PAYX, PKI, PVH, PNW, PII, RL, PFG, PB, PRU, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, RBC, RF, RS, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, RGLD, R, POOL, SEIC, SLM, SMG, SEE, SRE, SCI, SLAB, SPG, SIRI, SKX, SNA, SON, LUV, SWN, LSI, STT, STLD, SRCL, STE, SUI, NLOK, TCF, TTWO, AXON, TECH, TFX, TPX, TER, TTEK, TXT, THO, TOL, GL, TTC, TSCO, RIG, TREX, WEN, TYL, UGI, UDR, X, UTHR, OLED, UHS, VLO, VLY, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WPC, WRB, WAB, WAT, WSO, WCC, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WSM, WLTW, WEC, WWD, INT, WEX, WYNN, XEL, ZBH, ZION, L, TDG, QRTEA, EVR, HBI, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, FSLR, BR, DAL, ACM, PODD, JAZZ, TEL, LULU, MASI, VMW, AWK, ULTA, DAN, DISCK, RGA, STWD, FTNT, CLNY, LEA, CIT, ST, PRI, FAF, BAH, LPLA, FRC, FLT, NLSN, VC, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, ZNGA, CPRI, EPAM, SPLK, FIVE, PANW, PNR, BERY, RLGY, WDAY, RH, CONE, VOYA, COTY, CDW, NWSA, REXR, AMH, MUSA, SAIC, RNG, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, BRX, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, PCTY, GRUB, PAYC, SABR, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, CDK, HUBS, PRAH, STOR, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, CABO, BLD, TRU, TDOC, CC, RUN, LITE, Z, PEN, NVCR, HPE, TEAM, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, ADNT, YUMC, AA, LW, PK, HWM, OKTA, CVNA, AM, IR, BKR, ROKU, MDB, VICI, ZS, SPOT, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, WH, AVLR, BJ, ELAN, STNE, ETRN, MRNA, DELL, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, PINS, ZM, AVTR, CRWD, IAA, DDOG, PTON, IJR, Sold Out: MRVL, SGT, VIA, TIF, VAR, EV, 50AA, QDEL, CXO, VMI, REZI, AZD, BKI, GWRE, WPX, COR, SRPT, QGEN, OMI, NATI, HELE, HAE, SM, PBI, OII, CNDT, AXL,

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company World Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, World Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, World Asset Management Inc owns 881 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of World Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/world+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 407,967 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,645 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,856 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Facebook Inc (FB) - 52,881 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,839 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 174.39%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 120.37%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $439460.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 86.53%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 62.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.