Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Intel Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Citizens National Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Adobe Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Intel Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens National Bank Trust Department. As of 2021Q1, Citizens National Bank Trust Department owns 138 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Citizens National Bank Trust Department's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+national+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Citizens National Bank Trust Department
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,866 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 70,566 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,956 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 48,560 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,857 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $266.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in WestRock Co by 237.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 109.16%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 84.02%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.



