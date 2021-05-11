Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Intel Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

New Purchases: COST, NVDA, NFLX, VNQ, CBRL, CI, NUE, IQI, HDV,

COST, NVDA, NFLX, VNQ, CBRL, CI, NUE, IQI, HDV, Added Positions: QCOM, ADBE, AVGO, WRK, FCX, ICE, ETN, FB, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, ABBV, NEE, NEM, V, TMO, NUV, GS, O, MVF, TJX, AMAT, NOC, LOW, DG, D, EMR, CVS, ADP, IBM, DVY, EFA, IGV, SCHP, EPD,

QCOM, ADBE, AVGO, WRK, FCX, ICE, ETN, FB, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, ABBV, NEE, NEM, V, TMO, NUV, GS, O, MVF, TJX, AMAT, NOC, LOW, DG, D, EMR, CVS, ADP, IBM, DVY, EFA, IGV, SCHP, EPD, Reduced Positions: VZ, PEP, DGRW, INTC, MRK, VIG, HON, DIS, IJR, T, TSCO, DEO, MDLZ, XLP, IJH, AEP, GLW, CMCSA, LYB, UNH, KMB, FDX, EFAV, CTVA, PG, CSCO, CVX, NOW, PSX, PM, VLO, STZ, MDT, PRU, CB, RTX, VOO, ABT, AMGN, IAU, DIA, PFE, KHC, ZTS, SO, SBUX, DAL, DOW, ORCL, DD, RNST, FISV,

VZ, PEP, DGRW, INTC, MRK, VIG, HON, DIS, IJR, T, TSCO, DEO, MDLZ, XLP, IJH, AEP, GLW, CMCSA, LYB, UNH, KMB, FDX, EFAV, CTVA, PG, CSCO, CVX, NOW, PSX, PM, VLO, STZ, MDT, PRU, CB, RTX, VOO, ABT, AMGN, IAU, DIA, PFE, KHC, ZTS, SO, SBUX, DAL, DOW, ORCL, DD, RNST, FISV, Sold Out: CTSH, XLU,

Investment company Citizens National Bank Trust Department Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Adobe Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Intel Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens National Bank Trust Department. As of 2021Q1, Citizens National Bank Trust Department owns 138 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,866 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 70,566 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,956 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 48,560 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,857 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $266.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in WestRock Co by 237.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 109.16%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 84.02%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Citizens National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.