Mayo Investment Advisers Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: VST,
- Added Positions: MOS, CVS, AAPL, GOOGL, HES, CI, IP, MSFT, QCOM, CMCSA, ABBV, C, LHX, NEM, GDX, WMT, BRK.B, UNH, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: BG,
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 409,207 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,760 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.02%
- Hess Corp (HES) - 114,060 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,640 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.43%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 92,885 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.02%
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 147,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 409,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 96.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 92,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 78.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 54,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 78.43%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hess Corp (HES)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Hess Corp by 77.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 114,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $266.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.
