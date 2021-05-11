Mayo Investment Advisers Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc

New Purchases: VST,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mayo Investment Advisers Llc Current Portfolio ) buys The Mosaic Co, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayo Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mayo Investment Advisers Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayo+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 409,207 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,760 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.02% Hess Corp (HES) - 114,060 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,640 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.43% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 92,885 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.02%

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 147,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 409,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 96.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 92,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 78.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 54,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 78.43%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Hess Corp by 77.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 114,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $266.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.