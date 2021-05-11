Logo
Mayo Investment Advisers Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Mayo Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Mosaic Co, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayo Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mayo Investment Advisers Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayo+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
  1. The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 409,207 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.57%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,760 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.02%
  3. Hess Corp (HES) - 114,060 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.36%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,640 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.43%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 92,885 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.02%
New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 147,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 409,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 96.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 92,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 78.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 54,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 78.43%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 3,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Hess Corp by 77.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 114,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $266.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC. Also check out:

1. MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAYO INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC keeps buying
insider

insider