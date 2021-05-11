Wrapmanager Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Sells Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

New Purchases: NFLX, TSLA, VRRM, LNTH, VITL, TX, DAC, PKX, NUE, DOCU, LMT, TTM, SONY, SQM, BX, RIO, ESGU, OMC, CRH, MT, MMYT, IBN, HTHT, BNTX, ABB, SPYX, UGI, SSD, RYAAY, NTRS, NFG, MCK, SJM, INGR, COP, SID, BBVA, SAN, ITUB,

NFLX, TSLA, VRRM, LNTH, VITL, TX, DAC, PKX, NUE, DOCU, LMT, TTM, SONY, SQM, BX, RIO, ESGU, OMC, CRH, MT, MMYT, IBN, HTHT, BNTX, ABB, SPYX, UGI, SSD, RYAAY, NTRS, NFG, MCK, SJM, INGR, COP, SID, BBVA, SAN, ITUB, Added Positions: AMZN, SPAB, IGIB, MBB, ANGL, FLOT, SPSM, SPEM, ACWV, MSFT, IGSB, SPMD, EMB, RBA, SPDW, VRTX, CRM, BAB, QLTA, USB, CCI, WFC, UNP, HON, HD, FB, RAMP, SPIB, QCOM, EVOP, ABT, UNH, PFF, CMCSA, GILD, HTLD, CSCO, PSN, HDB, NICE, ARGX, AIMC, MELI, V, SBSW, MRK, BRK.B, BIIB, ENB, DD, CX, NVDA, ASML, VIPS, VNET, NXPI, VBR, BAC, EDU, TWOU, KO, BABA, NEE, GS, GOOGL, LOGI, TMO, PEP, MEG, NKE, FEYE, MA, RTX, UL, SLYV, LHX, XOM, DEO, AJG, AEP, MMM, ADBE, VOE, EFV, EFG, GBT, FIBK, LOPE, RDS.B, TSN, NVS, MCHP, JNPR, CAH, CVS, BK, ADI, ABC, DOX,

AMZN, SPAB, IGIB, MBB, ANGL, FLOT, SPSM, SPEM, ACWV, MSFT, IGSB, SPMD, EMB, RBA, SPDW, VRTX, CRM, BAB, QLTA, USB, CCI, WFC, UNP, HON, HD, FB, RAMP, SPIB, QCOM, EVOP, ABT, UNH, PFF, CMCSA, GILD, HTLD, CSCO, PSN, HDB, NICE, ARGX, AIMC, MELI, V, SBSW, MRK, BRK.B, BIIB, ENB, DD, CX, NVDA, ASML, VIPS, VNET, NXPI, VBR, BAC, EDU, TWOU, KO, BABA, NEE, GS, GOOGL, LOGI, TMO, PEP, MEG, NKE, FEYE, MA, RTX, UL, SLYV, LHX, XOM, DEO, AJG, AEP, MMM, ADBE, VOE, EFV, EFG, GBT, FIBK, LOPE, RDS.B, TSN, NVS, MCHP, JNPR, CAH, CVS, BK, ADI, ABC, DOX, Reduced Positions: SPYG, USMV, SPSB, PYPL, ALGN, EFAV, SPYV, ESGD, ESGE, T, FCX, IBM, SO, JNJ, ADSK, ABBV, VZ, ADP, JPM, VUG, NVO, AAPL, CM, AMBA, AERI, GOOG, MSCI, RF, BMY, IWF, ORCL, INTC, DISCA, EEMV, CRS, PNC, MDT, BTI, PFE, VTV, NGG, AXGN, STX, BCE, ICLN, UPS, DUK, TWTR, D, GKOS, LFUS, CVX, VOD, IJR, SAP, ROG, MNRO, PG, HCSG, IWD, VBK, IPG, SLYG, PM, HBAN, MCD, MS, PPL, PHG, PEG, GIS, TRP, ACIW, WMT, DIS, TEL, AVGO, CREE, WDC, CRNC, IWP, MDYG, GH, QRTEA, SPY, NUAN, LBRDK, JCI, IMGN,

SPYG, USMV, SPSB, PYPL, ALGN, EFAV, SPYV, ESGD, ESGE, T, FCX, IBM, SO, JNJ, ADSK, ABBV, VZ, ADP, JPM, VUG, NVO, AAPL, CM, AMBA, AERI, GOOG, MSCI, RF, BMY, IWF, ORCL, INTC, DISCA, EEMV, CRS, PNC, MDT, BTI, PFE, VTV, NGG, AXGN, STX, BCE, ICLN, UPS, DUK, TWTR, D, GKOS, LFUS, CVX, VOD, IJR, SAP, ROG, MNRO, PG, HCSG, IWD, VBK, IPG, SLYG, PM, HBAN, MCD, MS, PPL, PHG, PEG, GIS, TRP, ACIW, WMT, DIS, TEL, AVGO, CREE, WDC, CRNC, IWP, MDYG, GH, QRTEA, SPY, NUAN, LBRDK, JCI, IMGN, Sold Out: DG, SPYD, REGN, LGND, VIAC, GFI, GNMK, ADM, CSGP, TAL, IDXX, K, NEWR, RDY, ETN, INFO, TSM, ICLR, IUSG, AZN,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wrapmanager Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wrapmanager Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wrapmanager Inc owns 254 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WRAPMANAGER INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wrapmanager+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 591,768 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 384,871 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 190,590 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 98,773 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 254,021 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Vital Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 77.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 174.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.