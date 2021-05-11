Logo
Wrapmanager Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Sells Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wrapmanager Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wrapmanager Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wrapmanager Inc owns 254 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WRAPMANAGER INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wrapmanager+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WRAPMANAGER INC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 591,768 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 384,871 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 190,590 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
  4. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 98,773 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
  5. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 254,021 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Vital Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 77.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 174.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.



