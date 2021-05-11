Logo
Smart Portfolios, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Select Dividend ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Smart Portfolios, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Select Dividend ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Materials Select Sector SPDR, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Portfolios, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Smart Portfolios, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smart Portfolios, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smart+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smart Portfolios, LLC
  1. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 372,347 shares, 21.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 185,239 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
  3. First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 148,097 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 65,617 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.57%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,526 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.56%
New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 24,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FBZ)

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $12.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 53,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 162.57%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 65,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 22,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.



