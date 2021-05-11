Smart Portfolios, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Select Dividend ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

- New Purchases: DVY, XLB, FBZ, ARKG, XLI, IAU, GDX,
- Added Positions: XLV, QQQ, JPST, GLD, MINT, XLP, SUSA,
- Reduced Positions: XLU, FTSM, DGRW, FDN, XLY, IWP, XBI, FXG, INDA, TOTL, VGK, VWO, IVV, SHY, IJS,
- Sold Out: SH, XLE, SBUX,
For the details of Smart Portfolios, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smart+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Smart Portfolios, LLC
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 372,347 shares, 21.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 185,239 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
- First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 148,097 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 65,617 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.57%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,526 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.56%
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 24,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FBZ)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $12.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 53,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 162.57%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 65,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 22,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.
