Fure Financial Corp Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: IWM, VTIP, IWN, USFR, IJS, IJJ, EMB, SHY, HYS, TGT, EFA, EFAV, JPST, MDY, PRFZ, STIP, SLF, EEMV, BND, WD5A,

IWM, VTIP, IWN, USFR, IJS, IJJ, EMB, SHY, HYS, TGT, EFA, EFAV, JPST, MDY, PRFZ, STIP, SLF, EEMV, BND, WD5A, Added Positions: VTI, VIG, VB, ITOT, SJNK, AOM, VWO, USHY, FBND, PRF, NEAR, VZ,

VTI, VIG, VB, ITOT, SJNK, AOM, VWO, USHY, FBND, PRF, NEAR, VZ, Reduced Positions: ACWI, QQQ, VCIT, IEFA, IGV, MDYG, FTEC, SPYG, IWO, IJR, LQD, JNK, SPY, AIA, BRK.B, MINT, SHV, SPLG, GSY, IWR, QUAL, BSV, SPEM, FTSM, SUSA, ESGU,

ACWI, QQQ, VCIT, IEFA, IGV, MDYG, FTEC, SPYG, IWO, IJR, LQD, JNK, SPY, AIA, BRK.B, MINT, SHV, SPLG, GSY, IWR, QUAL, BSV, SPEM, FTSM, SUSA, ESGU, Sold Out: VT, USMV, RSP, IWP, VGT, MGC, VEU, AAPL, TSLA, VGK, FXH, EMR, XYL, DSI, SPYX, IPG,

Investment company Fure Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fure Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Fure Financial Corp owns 79 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fure Financial Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fure+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 132,533 shares, 21.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4212.82% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 119,598 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 87,203 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.94% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 145,610 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 57,404 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.75%

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 35,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 71,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 18,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 86,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 20,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 19,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4212.82%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.14%. The holding were 132,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 159.75%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 57,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 4931.70%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 22,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.881500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $162.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65.