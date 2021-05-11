Logo
Coastline Trust Co Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, Target Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Providence, RI, based Investment company Coastline Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, Target Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastline Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Coastline Trust Co owns 317 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coastline Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastline+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coastline Trust Co
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,847 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,019 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,027 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%
  4. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 156,410 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.50%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,654 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $264.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2263.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 314,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.07%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 117,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 61.16%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 240.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 182.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 109,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coastline Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Coastline Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Coastline Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coastline Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coastline Trust Co keeps buying

