Coastline Trust Co Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, Target Corp

Providence, RI, based Investment company Coastline Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, Target Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastline Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Coastline Trust Co owns 317 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,847 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,019 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,027 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 156,410 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.50% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,654 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $264.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2263.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 314,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.07%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 117,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 61.16%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 240.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 182.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 109,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Coastline Trust Co sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.