Blume Capital Management, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: KMI, SLQT, TMUS, ADI, ITW, TRMB, TMO, SNPS, LIN, PAYX, JCI, MDT, XRT, VRSK, SYK, JW.A, ABB, CB, APD, ALB, ADSK, UL, SNY, COP, MTB, ETN, FISV, GPC, BC, CACI, SCHP, GLW, RL, REGN, BLKB, PPG, ZBH, PICK, MSOS, AGQ, FLIR, EVFM, GME, BIIB, WLL, TRQ, CCJ,
- Added Positions: VZ, PFE, CSCO, VMBS, WFC, ENB, XLE, CVS, FDX, BRK.B, JNJ, C, DHI, VTEB, HRL, NVS, QCOM, DEO, CMCSA, PYPL, LSXMK, USB, MRK, ISRG, BAC, GILD, PLTR, XOM, AMPY, AMGN, PXD, VYM, NIO, MA, HD, AXP, EOG, GDXJ, DVN, VOO, VGZ,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, SCHH, VTI, AAPL, GS, DIS, AMAT, SCHW, GOOG, INTC, SCHO, IBB, COF, TWTR, WY, AMZN, FB, ORCL, CLDR, RIO, LQD, VCSH, UNP, TFI, NYT, DE, SCHF, SCHE, F, IAU, LYFT, UBS, GE, GOOGL, BKNG, T, XLK, VCIT, XBI, CERN, SCHB, GLD, UBER, ABBV, TRV,
- Sold Out: TAP, KHC, CXO, PE, ORLA, AYX, MRNA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Blume Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,096 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,765 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 226,178 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 39,148 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 225,017 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 79,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $239.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $463.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 255.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 80,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1277.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 86,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 861.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 113,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 1843.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 1259.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: (CXO)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.
