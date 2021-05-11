Blume Capital Management, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blume Capital Management, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berkeley, CA, based Investment company Blume Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blume Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Blume Capital Management, Inc. owns 269 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blume+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blume Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,096 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,765 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 226,178 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 39,148 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 225,017 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 79,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $239.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $463.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 255.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 80,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1277.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 86,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 861.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 113,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 1843.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 1259.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blume Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blume Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider