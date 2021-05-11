Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbus, OH, based Investment company Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Pfizer Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $479 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUNTINGTON ASSET ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/huntington+asset+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUNTINGTON ASSET ADVISORS, INC.
  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 663,137 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.72%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 314,283 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 422,159 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.21%
  4. Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) - 1,154,239 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00%
  5. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 519,862 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.94%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 314,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 102.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 422,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 663,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 143.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 519,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,154,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 86.69%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 74,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.95%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 181,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUNTINGTON ASSET ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:

1. HUNTINGTON ASSET ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HUNTINGTON ASSET ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HUNTINGTON ASSET ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HUNTINGTON ASSET ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider