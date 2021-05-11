Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF

New Purchases: AGG, FB, FUTY, ABNB, INTC, NRG, CC, GOOG, OEF, CAH, CZR, TSLA, DKNG, AXP, BG, DKS, VEON, WBA, HRB, CNP, BKR, ALSN, APTV, NFE, SBRA, FOXA, QRTEA, BDN, UHS, BF.B, LUMN, CINF, CTAS, DLB, EXR, BPYU, HEI, HUBB, INTU, JJSF, LAZ, MSM, MORN, NTES, PCAR, PSA, RMD, GWW, VXX,

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Pfizer Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $479 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUNTINGTON ASSET ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/huntington+asset+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 663,137 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.72% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 314,283 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 422,159 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.21% Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) - 1,154,239 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 519,862 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.94%

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 314,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 35,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 102.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 422,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 663,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 143.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 519,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,154,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 86.69%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 74,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.95%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 181,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72.