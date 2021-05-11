Reston Wealth Management Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: ACWX, PG, COF, DIS,

Investment company Reston Wealth Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Procter & Gamble Co, Capital One Financial Corp, sells SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reston Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Reston Wealth Management Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 898,739 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 597,456 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 908,982 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 909,389 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.26% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 126,403 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Reston Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reston Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reston Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reston Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reston Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 909,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reston Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 51,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reston Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Reston Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.