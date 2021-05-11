Vista Capital Partners, Inc. Buys iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Microsoft Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Shopify Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. Buys iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Microsoft Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Shopify Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Vista Capital Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Microsoft Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, Chevron Corp, sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Shopify Inc, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vista Capital Partners, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+capital+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,096,943 shares, 35.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 995,500 shares, 20.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 939,717 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 294,385 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 316,454 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
New Purchase: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.. Also check out:

1. VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider