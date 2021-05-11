Vista Capital Partners, Inc. Buys iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Microsoft Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: IGOV, TDOC, TSLA, CVX, FB, GOOG, VOO,
- Added Positions: VNQ, VTI, MSFT, SBUX, AAPL, FISV, NKE, TIP, QQQ, VGIT, SCHV, VNQI,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VB, VTV, ALPN, INTC, AMZN, NWN, VBR, VV, SCHH, SCHB, IWM, IVV, IEI, UNP, JNJ, IWC, IWP, SCHE, SCHP, SCHR, BRK.A, UPS, JPM,
- Sold Out: QDF, CL, SHOP,
These are the top 5 holdings of VISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,096,943 shares, 35.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 995,500 shares, 20.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 939,717 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 294,385 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 316,454 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Vista Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.
