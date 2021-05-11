Logo
HBC Financial Services, PLLC Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Netflix Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HBC Financial Services, PLLC (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Netflix Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBC Financial Services, PLLC. As of 2021Q1, HBC Financial Services, PLLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBC Financial Services, PLLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbc+financial+services%2C+pllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HBC Financial Services, PLLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 157,941 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 177,338 shares, 28.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  3. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 105,322 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 90,483 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,794 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $463.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $139.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 167.85%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 294.12%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 93.37%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 113.20%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of HBC Financial Services, PLLC. Also check out:

1. HBC Financial Services, PLLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HBC Financial Services, PLLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HBC Financial Services, PLLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HBC Financial Services, PLLC keeps buying
