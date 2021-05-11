HBC Financial Services, PLLC Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Netflix Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: TMO, BCE, LLY, WFC, LIN, SRE, GLD, SRC, APPS, PFF, NXPI, PSF, NCLH, AMC, UNIT, PYPL, ZS, BJ, JMIA, CRWD, DKNG, PLTR, ABNB, GBTC, ICF, MO, O, BP, CCL, EXC, GME, LYV, LMT, MRO, OXY, QCOM, AG, BB, SO, HIO, FAX, FCO, EFR, UTG, BX,

Investment company HBC Financial Services, PLLC Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Netflix Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBC Financial Services, PLLC. As of 2021Q1, HBC Financial Services, PLLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBC Financial Services, PLLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbc+financial+services%2C+pllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 157,941 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 177,338 shares, 28.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 105,322 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 90,483 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,794 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $463.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $139.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 167.85%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 294.12%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 93.37%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 113.20%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63.

HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.