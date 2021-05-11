Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, KBR Inc, EQT Corp, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Centennial Resource Development Inc

- New Purchases: PPLT, KBR, EQT, TPL, GNRC, NVDA, USNA, MLM, AVYA, JEF, NGL, VMC, EVBG, FTNT, VRNT, WMB, IBB, BLDR, TENB, TAL, BG, CGNT, CGNT, FICO, MANH, DT, IQV, CRL, YSG, CSTM, INOV, RPD, APPF, PTC, CBRE, SEM, EGOV, QTRX, BAH, SFE, HOLI,
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 62,543 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.44%
- Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 1,407,873 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
- Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) - 12,545,261 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
- Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 844,722 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
- Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) - 1,042,234 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.170100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1750.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $305.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EnerSys (ENS)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in EnerSys by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp by 138.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 164,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $149.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $152.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $143.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vectrus Inc (VEC)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Vectrus Inc by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.13 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $54.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $10.87.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.
