Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, KBR Inc, EQT Corp, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Centennial Resource Development Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, KBR Inc, EQT Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Centennial Resource Development Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Zovio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prescott+group+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 62,543 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.44%
  2. Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 1,407,873 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
  3. Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) - 12,545,261 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 844,722 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
  5. Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) - 1,042,234 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.170100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 44,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1750.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $305.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $570.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EnerSys (ENS)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in EnerSys by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp by 138.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 164,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 52.93%. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $149.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $152.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $143.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vectrus Inc (VEC)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Vectrus Inc by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.13 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $54.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider