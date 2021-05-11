Condor Capital Management Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Fortive Corp

Martinsville, NJ, based Investment company Condor Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Fortive Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condor Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Condor Capital Management owns 208 stocks with a total value of $810 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 144,175 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 282,764 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 122,767 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,975 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 208,638 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $318.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 163.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 200,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 158,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 74.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 48.02%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 110.02%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 112,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.