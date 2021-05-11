Logo
Condor Capital Management Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Fortive Corp

Author's Avatar
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Martinsville, NJ, based Investment company Condor Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Fortive Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condor Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Condor Capital Management owns 208 stocks with a total value of $810 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/condor+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 144,175 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 282,764 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 122,767 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,975 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 208,638 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $318.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 163.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 200,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 158,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 74.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 48.02%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT)

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 110.02%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 112,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of CONDOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

