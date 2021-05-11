Logo
Basso Capital Management L.p. Buys Seaport Global Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, L&F Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Crescent Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Basso Capital Management L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Seaport Global Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, L&F Acquisition Corp, Executive Network Partnering Corp, Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Landcadia Holdings III Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basso Capital Management L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Basso Capital Management L.p. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.
  1. Recharge Acquisition Corp (RCHG) - 777,530 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77%
  2. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM) - 728,587 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR) - 675,689 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA) - 621,801 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. D8 Holdings Corp (DEH) - 575,031 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
New Purchase: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.17%. The holding were 728,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 675,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 621,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 455,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAMU)

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.423600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 271,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELOU)

Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 221,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 466.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 566,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 481,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)

Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 317.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 126,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Sold Out: SC Health Corp (SCPE)

Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in SC Health Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.32.



