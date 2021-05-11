Basso Capital Management L.p. Buys Seaport Global Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, L&F Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Crescent Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: SGAM, HCAR, LNFA, ACND, SGAMU, VELOU, EDTXU, EDTXU, KWAC.U, NEBC, FPAC, FPAC, DDMX, DDMX, MOTNU, XPOA,
- Added Positions: ENPC, DBDR, ETAC, RCHG, ASAQ,
- Reduced Positions: CCIV, IMPX, CND.U, ARBGU, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, CFIVU, FGNA, DBDRU, DDMXU, DDMXU, FGNA.U, TMTS, ANDA, DEH,
- Sold Out: CCX, CCX, CRSA, LCY, ALUS, SCPE, DCRB, DCRBU, HCARU, CAP.U, OCA.U, SVSVU, IGAC, SAII, ACAM, SFTW, VIIAU, LCYAU, STWO, COOLU, SNRHU, IGACU, CCAC, LFTRU, PDAC, SCOAU, RAACU, CONXU, AHACU, AVAN, VCIT, YAC, LATNU, ACAMU, ASPL, STWOU, GLEO, SMMC, CLII, ENPC.U, ATAC.U, EGLE, PDAC.U, GHIVU,
For the details of BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/basso+capital+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.
- Recharge Acquisition Corp (RCHG) - 777,530 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77%
- Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM) - 728,587 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR) - 675,689 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA) - 621,801 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- D8 Holdings Corp (DEH) - 575,031 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.17%. The holding were 728,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)
Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 675,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)
Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 621,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)
Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 455,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAMU)
Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.423600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 271,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELOU)
Basso Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 221,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)
Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 466.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 566,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 481,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)
Basso Capital Management L.p. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 317.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 126,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: SC Health Corp (SCPE)
Basso Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in SC Health Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.32.
