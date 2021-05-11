Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, General Mills Inc, Post Holdings Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: MO, GIS, POST, CL, TPX, USFD, NKE, LOW, NOMD, VSPR, AAP, GPS, FND, ULTA, TPR, EPC, M, CELH,

MO, GIS, POST, CL, TPX, USFD, NKE, LOW, NOMD, VSPR, AAP, GPS, FND, ULTA, TPR, EPC, M, CELH, Added Positions: SYY,

SYY, Reduced Positions: CCEP, PLNT, CPB, PEP, PG,

CCEP, PLNT, CPB, PEP, PG, Sold Out: PM, MNST, SBUX, SMG, HD, ROST, BF.B, SPB, AMZN, EL, RH, SAM, QSR, DG, MUSA, TSN, TSCO, GES, CPRI, JWN, TWNK, FIVE, SAFM,

Investment company Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Altria Group Inc, General Mills Inc, Post Holdings Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Tempur Sealy International Inc, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Starbucks Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kehrs+ridge+capital%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 300,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 265,000 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. New Position PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 95,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52% General Mills Inc (GIS) - 187,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 100,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Post Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.01 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $116.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.