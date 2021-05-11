Logo
Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, General Mills Inc, Post Holdings Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, General Mills Inc, Post Holdings Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Tempur Sealy International Inc, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Starbucks Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kehrs+ridge+capital%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC
  1. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 300,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
  2. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 265,000 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 95,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%
  4. General Mills Inc (GIS) - 187,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 100,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Post Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.01 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $116.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. Also check out:

