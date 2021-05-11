CB&T Wealth Management Buys S&P Global Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: SPGI, IVV,
- Added Positions: IWF, IVW, SPY, CVX, IJK, XOM, IJJ, EFA, IWB, IWM, VONV, GS, VWO, FB, IJH, HD, SPLV, AMGN, BRK.B, BAC, WM, MA, TMO, VOO, GIS, BA, BMY, INTU, CAT, HON, FDX, GOOGL, GOOG, ABBV, PG, V, XEL, MRK, AMZN, CSCO, KO, ECL, IBM, INTC, MDT, DIS, PFE, T, SYK, TGT, WMT, ORCL, KMB, UPS, VZ, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, IWO, IWD, IWS, UNH, LMRK, IWP, VO, AAPL, MCD, TXN, IWR, DHR, PYPL,
- Sold Out: ROP, XLE, GE, KMF,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 74,237 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 117,999 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 47,090 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 100,384 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,196 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)
CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $5.73 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $6.38.
