CB&T Wealth Management Buys S&P Global Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co

New Purchases: SPGI, IVV,

Added Positions: IWF, IVW, SPY, CVX, IJK, XOM, IJJ, EFA, IWB, IWM, VONV, GS, VWO, FB, IJH, HD, SPLV, AMGN, BRK.B, BAC, WM, MA, TMO, VOO, GIS, BA, BMY, INTU, CAT, HON, FDX, GOOGL, GOOG, ABBV, PG, V, XEL, MRK, AMZN, CSCO, KO, ECL, IBM, INTC, MDT, DIS, PFE, T, SYK, TGT, WMT, ORCL, KMB, UPS, VZ, ADP,

Reduced Positions: IWN, IWO, IWD, IWS, UNH, LMRK, IWP, VO, AAPL, MCD, TXN, IWR, DHR, PYPL,

Sold Out: ROP, XLE, GE, KMF,

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company CB&T Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Roper Technologies Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, CB&T Wealth Management owns 90 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 74,237 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 117,999 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% 3M Co (MMM) - 47,090 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 100,384 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,196 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $5.73 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $6.38.