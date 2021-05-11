Logo
CB&T Wealth Management Buys S&P Global Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company CB&T Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Roper Technologies Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Electric Co, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CB&T Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, CB&T Wealth Management owns 90 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CB&T Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cb%26t+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CB&T Wealth Management
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 74,237 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 117,999 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  3. 3M Co (MMM) - 47,090 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 100,384 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 22,196 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

CB&T Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

CB&T Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)

CB&T Wealth Management sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $5.73 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $6.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of CB&T Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. CB&T Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. CB&T Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CB&T Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CB&T Wealth Management keeps buying
