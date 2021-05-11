Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, DraftKings Inc, FuboTV Inc, Sells Xcel Energy Inc

- New Purchases: LULU, DKNG, FUBO, VCEL, MDT,
- Added Positions: LUV, SAP, SCHM, HD, HFC, ALKS, LHX, RDN, COG,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, FB, TSLA, GOOG, JPM, GWW, PG, VAR, PYPL, XEL, HON, LMT, NOW, KO, FISV, GLD,
For the details of Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicollet+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,865 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,403 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,922 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,817 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,283 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $324.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 31,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.
