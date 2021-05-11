Saybrook Capital Buys FedEx Corp, Corteva Inc, Sells Bridge Bancorp Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: CTVA,

Investment company Saybrook Capital Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Corteva Inc, sells Bridge Bancorp Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saybrook Capital . As of 2021Q1, Saybrook Capital owns 49 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 138,458 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 113,752 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,682 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,287 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,295 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Saybrook Capital initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saybrook Capital added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 698.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $309.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 14,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saybrook Capital sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.

Saybrook Capital sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83.