Certified Advisory Corp Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Certified Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Certified Advisory Corp. As of 2021Q1, Certified Advisory Corp owns 763 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Certified Advisory Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/certified+advisory+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Certified Advisory Corp
  1. BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 477,415 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,189 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 46,814 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,688 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 78,604 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.37%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 75,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $222.09 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $239.01. The stock is now traded at around $225.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Certified Advisory Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15174.25%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 65,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 102.70%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 108,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 78,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 141.02%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 61,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2380.84%. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 37,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Certified Advisory Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 314.40%. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $344.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $194.35 and $236.6, with an estimated average price of $217.79.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Certified Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $36.55 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Certified Advisory Corp. Also check out:

