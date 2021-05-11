Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: XHE, IPO, AAPL, AGGY,
- Added Positions: BIV, VOO, VEU, AIA, CIBR, ARKK,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, MSFT, ARKG, LOGI, V, FTNT, QCOM, VO, AMZN, XLE, INTC, GSIE, LH, SBUX, COST,
- Sold Out: SPTM, TIP, ITE, XLK, BLV, DOCU, EBS, ICLN, ITA, IJT, VHT, BNDX, T, EFAV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 79,579 shares, 29.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.61%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 167,231 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 626.21%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 66,215 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.88%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 129,561 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 755.53%
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 183,470 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.37%
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $128.96, with an estimated average price of $120.58. The stock is now traded at around $118.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 61,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 111,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 626.21%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.21%. The holding were 167,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.18%. The holding were 79,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 755.53%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 129,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1283.36%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 52,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 119.37%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 183,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 66,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.Sold Out: (ITE)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.
