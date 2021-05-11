Logo
Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Microsoft Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Logitech International SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+financial+group+hawaii%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 79,579 shares, 29.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.61%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 167,231 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 626.21%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 66,215 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.88%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 129,561 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 755.53%
  5. First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 183,470 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.37%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $128.96, with an estimated average price of $120.58. The stock is now traded at around $118.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 61,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 111,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 626.21%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.21%. The holding were 167,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.18%. The holding were 79,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 755.53%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 129,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1283.36%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 52,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 119.37%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 183,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 66,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lee Financial Group Hawaii, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

