Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Accenture PLC, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells Royal Gold Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Parkside Financial Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Spire Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Royal Gold Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, The Shyft Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owns 1673 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkside+financial+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 179,048 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 192,864 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,807 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 46,205 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,281 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $332.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spire Inc (SR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Spire Inc by 2992.78%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 136.08%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 2434.09%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27.

Sold Out: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust. Also check out:

1. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parkside Financial Bank & Trust keeps buying
