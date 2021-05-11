Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Accenture PLC, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells Royal Gold Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

New Purchases: GUNR, CRL, RDVY, OCDX, ALSN, APAM, BPMP, BLDR, COTY, DK, ESI, ERF, FUBO, ISBC, GOVT, VLUE, KOS, PACW, KRE, TGNA, WD5A, VLY, VTIP, WERN, SVSVU, UAVS, ABNB, ALLO, AIMC, AMH, AMWL, AIV, AIRC, ARRY, ASH, AN, AZEK, BJ, BERY, BLUE, BCO, BURL, CVNA, CLLS, CSR, CXW, CEQP, SOLO, EQC, FUTY, FLGT, GEO, GNRC, GRA, HAE, HRC, HUBS, ICUI, IPHI, IBKR, PGX, TLT, IYR, MBB, QUAL, KRC, KEX, LSI, LPTH, RIDE, MTDR, MCY, MVIS, MNRO, NOV, NKTR, NEX, JWN, OFIX, SRVR, PGRE, PEN, PII, QDEL, RBC, RIO, BIL, SMG, XLB, XLV, XLY, XLE, XLI, XLC, SMPL, SNOW, SPR, TTC, TRN, UGI, MTN, VDC, VIS, VAW, VCSH, VCIT, VER, WLK, WTFC, RE, HLF, RNR, CNHI, QURE,

GUNR, CRL, RDVY, OCDX, ALSN, APAM, BPMP, BLDR, COTY, DK, ESI, ERF, FUBO, ISBC, GOVT, VLUE, KOS, PACW, KRE, TGNA, WD5A, VLY, VTIP, WERN, SVSVU, UAVS, ABNB, ALLO, AIMC, AMH, AMWL, AIV, AIRC, ARRY, ASH, AN, AZEK, BJ, BERY, BLUE, BCO, BURL, CVNA, CLLS, CSR, CXW, CEQP, SOLO, EQC, FUTY, FLGT, GEO, GNRC, GRA, HAE, HRC, HUBS, ICUI, IPHI, IBKR, PGX, TLT, IYR, MBB, QUAL, KRC, KEX, LSI, LPTH, RIDE, MTDR, MCY, MVIS, MNRO, NOV, NKTR, NEX, JWN, OFIX, SRVR, PGRE, PEN, PII, QDEL, RBC, RIO, BIL, SMG, XLB, XLV, XLY, XLE, XLI, XLC, SMPL, SNOW, SPR, TTC, TRN, UGI, MTN, VDC, VIS, VAW, VCSH, VCIT, VER, WLK, WTFC, RE, HLF, RNR, CNHI, QURE, Added Positions: ACN, IWF, IWD, AMJ, BSV, SR, BIV, VYM, IJR, ABT, TIP, VOO, QQQ, IRM, NKE, FVRR, T, F, HFC, IWN, IWO, JNJ, RBA, SCHP, SHOP, UNP, ABBV, ADBE, GOOG, AMED, AEE, ABCB, ANET, BRK.B, CVS, COF, CMG, COST, CCI, DD, EMR, EIG, XOM, LOPE, PEAK, HON, HUBG, IDXX, INTC, IFF, SLV, IEFA, KAR, LKQ, MAR, MTH, MET, NFLX, NWL, NLOK, NVDA, PDCE, PINS, PFBC, RLGY, MDY, SHM, CRM, LUV, SBUX, LRN, TSLA, TWOU, BND, VMBS, VO, WCN, WM, MRVL, NOMD, ABM, AFL, AGCO, AGNC, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AYI, AJRD, AMD, ALB, ALXN, Y, UHAL, AAL, ACC, AEP, AEL, AIG, AWK, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, PLAN, NLY, ANTM, APA, APPN, AMAT, ARMK, AAWW, ADSK, AZO, AVTR, AVY, AVA, BBY, BKNG, BWA, SAM, BXP, BSX, BDN, BHF, BRO, BF.B, BC, CBOE, CDW, CF, CHRW, CME, CMS, CDNS, CZR, CALM, ELY, CPT, CAH, KMX, CARR, CTLT, CAT, LNG, CHWY, XEC, CINF, CRUS, CHCO, CCOI, CFX, FIX, COMM, CAG, COP, CNSL, ED, COO, CPRT, CVET, CREE, CRWD, CUBE, CMI, CW, DRI, DDOG, DAL, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DISH, DOCU, DPZ, DEI, DOV, DKNG, DRE, EMN, EPC, EW, EHTH, ENTA, ECPG, ENR, ENPH, ETR, EQR, ETSY, EVRG, ES, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, EZPW, FLIR, AGM, FRT, FFIV, FFBC, FDN, FE, FLS, FTNT, BEN, FCX, FF, AJG, IT, ROCK, GS, GWW, GPK, GDOT, HPQ, HAL, HBI, HIG, HAS, HE, HTA, HSY, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HD, HST, HWM, HUBB, JBHT, HUN, H, ITT, IEX, ITW, ILMN, IR, PODD, IART, IPG, INTU, ISRG, IRBT, EEM, IBB, IFGL, IEMG, JBGS, J, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KEYS, KSS, KR, LB, LCII, LH, LRCX, LW, LSTR, LCI, LEA, LEG, LEN, FWONK, LYV, LPSN, LUMN, LMNX, LYFT, MGM, MKSI, MSCI, CLI, MSGS, MANH, MPC, MKTX, MMC, MA, MAT, MXIM, MKC, MCD, VIVO, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MODV, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MOS, MUR, NBTB, NRG, NDAQ, NRZ, NWSA, NUS, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, ORI, OMC, ON, OSUR, KIDS, OSK, PPG, PPL, PVH, PCAR, PK, PAYC, PENN, PFSI, PBCT, PRDO, PKI, PSX, BOND, PXD, PINC, TROW, PFG, PRA, PSA, PHM, QRVO, DGX, QRTEA, RL, RRC, RJF, O, REG, RF, ROK, ROKU, SPTL, TOTL, SBH, SRPT, HSIC, SCHW, SCHZ, XLF, SCI, NOW, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SWKS, WORK, SNA, SFM, STMP, SWK, STLD, SYF, SYY, TTWO, TPR, TFX, TTD, TMO, TOL, TDG, TRMB, TRIP, TWLO, TSN, UDR, UFPI, USNA, UBER, ULTA, UMPQ, UA, UNIT, UHS, VLO, VEA, VGT, VAR, VTR, VOE, VTV, VB, VIAC, VNO, VOYA, VMC, WAT, W, WFC, WABC, WDC, WHR, WSM, WDAY, WKHS, WYNN, XPO, XYL, YUM, ZM, ZNGA, AMCR, TEAM, ETN, IVZ, APTV, NLSN, NCLH, NVT, STX, PNR, STE, TT, WLTW, GRMN, TEL, LYB, RCL,

ACN, IWF, IWD, AMJ, BSV, SR, BIV, VYM, IJR, ABT, TIP, VOO, QQQ, IRM, NKE, FVRR, T, F, HFC, IWN, IWO, JNJ, RBA, SCHP, SHOP, UNP, ABBV, ADBE, GOOG, AMED, AEE, ABCB, ANET, BRK.B, CVS, COF, CMG, COST, CCI, DD, EMR, EIG, XOM, LOPE, PEAK, HON, HUBG, IDXX, INTC, IFF, SLV, IEFA, KAR, LKQ, MAR, MTH, MET, NFLX, NWL, NLOK, NVDA, PDCE, PINS, PFBC, RLGY, MDY, SHM, CRM, LUV, SBUX, LRN, TSLA, TWOU, BND, VMBS, VO, WCN, WM, MRVL, NOMD, ABM, AFL, AGCO, AGNC, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AYI, AJRD, AMD, ALB, ALXN, Y, UHAL, AAL, ACC, AEP, AEL, AIG, AWK, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, PLAN, NLY, ANTM, APA, APPN, AMAT, ARMK, AAWW, ADSK, AZO, AVTR, AVY, AVA, BBY, BKNG, BWA, SAM, BXP, BSX, BDN, BHF, BRO, BF.B, BC, CBOE, CDW, CF, CHRW, CME, CMS, CDNS, CZR, CALM, ELY, CPT, CAH, KMX, CARR, CTLT, CAT, LNG, CHWY, XEC, CINF, CRUS, CHCO, CCOI, CFX, FIX, COMM, CAG, COP, CNSL, ED, COO, CPRT, CVET, CREE, CRWD, CUBE, CMI, CW, DRI, DDOG, DAL, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DISH, DOCU, DPZ, DEI, DOV, DKNG, DRE, EMN, EPC, EW, EHTH, ENTA, ECPG, ENR, ENPH, ETR, EQR, ETSY, EVRG, ES, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, EZPW, FLIR, AGM, FRT, FFIV, FFBC, FDN, FE, FLS, FTNT, BEN, FCX, FF, AJG, IT, ROCK, GS, GWW, GPK, GDOT, HPQ, HAL, HBI, HIG, HAS, HE, HTA, HSY, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HD, HST, HWM, HUBB, JBHT, HUN, H, ITT, IEX, ITW, ILMN, IR, PODD, IART, IPG, INTU, ISRG, IRBT, EEM, IBB, IFGL, IEMG, JBGS, J, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KEYS, KSS, KR, LB, LCII, LH, LRCX, LW, LSTR, LCI, LEA, LEG, LEN, FWONK, LYV, LPSN, LUMN, LMNX, LYFT, MGM, MKSI, MSCI, CLI, MSGS, MANH, MPC, MKTX, MMC, MA, MAT, MXIM, MKC, MCD, VIVO, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MODV, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MOS, MUR, NBTB, NRG, NDAQ, NRZ, NWSA, NUS, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, ORI, OMC, ON, OSUR, KIDS, OSK, PPG, PPL, PVH, PCAR, PK, PAYC, PENN, PFSI, PBCT, PRDO, PKI, PSX, BOND, PXD, PINC, TROW, PFG, PRA, PSA, PHM, QRVO, DGX, QRTEA, RL, RRC, RJF, O, REG, RF, ROK, ROKU, SPTL, TOTL, SBH, SRPT, HSIC, SCHW, SCHZ, XLF, SCI, NOW, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SWKS, WORK, SNA, SFM, STMP, SWK, STLD, SYF, SYY, TTWO, TPR, TFX, TTD, TMO, TOL, TDG, TRMB, TRIP, TWLO, TSN, UDR, UFPI, USNA, UBER, ULTA, UMPQ, UA, UNIT, UHS, VLO, VEA, VGT, VAR, VTR, VOE, VTV, VB, VIAC, VNO, VOYA, VMC, WAT, W, WFC, WABC, WDC, WHR, WSM, WDAY, WKHS, WYNN, XPO, XYL, YUM, ZM, ZNGA, AMCR, TEAM, ETN, IVZ, APTV, NLSN, NCLH, NVT, STX, PNR, STE, TT, WLTW, GRMN, TEL, LYB, RCL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, RGLD, SF, SCZ, STWD, VWO, BMY, IWM, MSFT, THS, DIS, HYG, SPY, GOOGL, IWB, V, EFG, TDOC, WEC, WMT, ALGN, AXP, CSCO, CBSH, LAD, PTON, PS, UNH, BP, CHNG, CHE, FCFS, GSK, IPI, IJH, NEE, PRLB, ROST, SDY, SPLK, UPS, VUG, AON, JCI, BABA, ALL, MO, AMGN, BAC, BA, CVX, C, NET, KO, COLB, CSGP, DCP, DHI, DEO, FANG, DG, DUK, EA, ENS, EPD, FDX, FCNCA, FHN, GILD, IBM, IVW, SHY, JPM, JLL, KMI, LLY, LULU, MPLX, MMP, MRK, MS, OXY, OKTA, ORCL, PH, PFE, PWR, RTX, UTG, REGN, SCHM, SGEN, SO, SQ, TGT, TEX, MMM, TKR, TFC, TTEC, UIS, VEEV, VBK, WD, WAFD, XLNX, ZBRA, CPRI, CB, GLOB, SPOT, NXPI, ACCO, AMN, ASGN, AAP, ACM, AEGN, ALRM, ARE, LNT, ANSS, ARNC, ACRE, AZPN, ATO, AVLR, AVB, BCE, BLL, TBBK, BK, BKU, DJP, BAX, BDX, BDC, WRB, TECH, BL, BLK, BXMT, BX, BR, COG, WHD, CVGW, CVCO, CNC, CERN, CHTR, CTAS, CGNX, CTSH, CHCT, CNXC, STZ, GLW, CTVA, CUZ, CVA, CROX, CONE, DXC, DVN, DISCK, DLTR, D, DORM, DOW, EWBC, EBAY, ECL, EIX, EME, ENBL, ET, ENSG, NVST, EFX, EQIX, ETRN, ESS, EVR, EVTC, EXC, EXLS, EXPO, STAY, FNB, FCN, FAST, FIS, FAF, FHB, FRME, FSLR, FISV, FIVE, FIVN, FLT, FND, FL, FTDR, FCEL, GME, GD, GNTX, GPC, GPN, GL, GDDY, GBIL, GGG, EAF, GFF, GWRE, THG, HOG, HSC, HCSG, HEI, HP, JKHY, HSKA, HES, HIW, HI, HRL, HUM, IAC, INCY, NGVT, NSIT, INSP, INGN, ICE, IDCC, IVV, IGE, IWS, IWP, KFY, LHX, LDOS, LII, LMT, MTB, SHOO, MRO, MLM, MTZ, MMS, MELI, MIDD, MTX, MRNA, MCO, COOP, NCR, NMIH, NATI, NAVI, NNI, NEOG, NYCB, NEM, NXST, NEP, NXRT, NI, NBLX, NVS, NVAX, NUAN, NS, OLLI, PCG, PRAA, PCTY, PYPL, PEGA, PNTG, PSXP, PNW, PAA, POOL, POST, POWI, PQG, PRO, PEG, RCM, RXT, RGA, RSG, RMD, REZI, RNG, ROG, ROL, SBAC, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SPSC, XBI, SIVB, SCHV, SCHF, SCHH, SCHC, SWM, SAIC, SEE, SHLX, SHEN, SKX, AOS, SNAP, SAH, SJI, SSB, SPTN, SPB, SRC, SMP, STT, SYK, SYKE, SNV, SNX, SYNH, TMUS, TRGP, TPX, TXN, THO, TRV, TG, TWTR, TYL, USPH, UCTT, UAA, UL, URI, UVV, UNM, VFC, VVV, ITM, VRSN, VZ, VRSK, VRTX, VTRS, VNT, WSO, WELL, WCC, WST, WRK, WMB, WK, INT, XEL, XRX, YELP, ZION, AMBA, ACGL, AGO, AXS, ESNT, FDP, IGT, LIN, MDT, NESR, WTM, PRGO, KRNT, LPG,

AAPL, RGLD, SF, SCZ, STWD, VWO, BMY, IWM, MSFT, THS, DIS, HYG, SPY, GOOGL, IWB, V, EFG, TDOC, WEC, WMT, ALGN, AXP, CSCO, CBSH, LAD, PTON, PS, UNH, BP, CHNG, CHE, FCFS, GSK, IPI, IJH, NEE, PRLB, ROST, SDY, SPLK, UPS, VUG, AON, JCI, BABA, ALL, MO, AMGN, BAC, BA, CVX, C, NET, KO, COLB, CSGP, DCP, DHI, DEO, FANG, DG, DUK, EA, ENS, EPD, FDX, FCNCA, FHN, GILD, IBM, IVW, SHY, JPM, JLL, KMI, LLY, LULU, MPLX, MMP, MRK, MS, OXY, OKTA, ORCL, PH, PFE, PWR, RTX, UTG, REGN, SCHM, SGEN, SO, SQ, TGT, TEX, MMM, TKR, TFC, TTEC, UIS, VEEV, VBK, WD, WAFD, XLNX, ZBRA, CPRI, CB, GLOB, SPOT, NXPI, ACCO, AMN, ASGN, AAP, ACM, AEGN, ALRM, ARE, LNT, ANSS, ARNC, ACRE, AZPN, ATO, AVLR, AVB, BCE, BLL, TBBK, BK, BKU, DJP, BAX, BDX, BDC, WRB, TECH, BL, BLK, BXMT, BX, BR, COG, WHD, CVGW, CVCO, CNC, CERN, CHTR, CTAS, CGNX, CTSH, CHCT, CNXC, STZ, GLW, CTVA, CUZ, CVA, CROX, CONE, DXC, DVN, DISCK, DLTR, D, DORM, DOW, EWBC, EBAY, ECL, EIX, EME, ENBL, ET, ENSG, NVST, EFX, EQIX, ETRN, ESS, EVR, EVTC, EXC, EXLS, EXPO, STAY, FNB, FCN, FAST, FIS, FAF, FHB, FRME, FSLR, FISV, FIVE, FIVN, FLT, FND, FL, FTDR, FCEL, GME, GD, GNTX, GPC, GPN, GL, GDDY, GBIL, GGG, EAF, GFF, GWRE, THG, HOG, HSC, HCSG, HEI, HP, JKHY, HSKA, HES, HIW, HI, HRL, HUM, IAC, INCY, NGVT, NSIT, INSP, INGN, ICE, IDCC, IVV, IGE, IWS, IWP, KFY, LHX, LDOS, LII, LMT, MTB, SHOO, MRO, MLM, MTZ, MMS, MELI, MIDD, MTX, MRNA, MCO, COOP, NCR, NMIH, NATI, NAVI, NNI, NEOG, NYCB, NEM, NXST, NEP, NXRT, NI, NBLX, NVS, NVAX, NUAN, NS, OLLI, PCG, PRAA, PCTY, PYPL, PEGA, PNTG, PSXP, PNW, PAA, POOL, POST, POWI, PQG, PRO, PEG, RCM, RXT, RGA, RSG, RMD, REZI, RNG, ROG, ROL, SBAC, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SPSC, XBI, SIVB, SCHV, SCHF, SCHH, SCHC, SWM, SAIC, SEE, SHLX, SHEN, SKX, AOS, SNAP, SAH, SJI, SSB, SPTN, SPB, SRC, SMP, STT, SYK, SYKE, SNV, SNX, SYNH, TMUS, TRGP, TPX, TXN, THO, TRV, TG, TWTR, TYL, USPH, UCTT, UAA, UL, URI, UVV, UNM, VFC, VVV, ITM, VRSN, VZ, VRSK, VRTX, VTRS, VNT, WSO, WELL, WCC, WST, WRK, WMB, WK, INT, XEL, XRX, YELP, ZION, AMBA, ACGL, AGO, AXS, ESNT, FDP, IGT, LIN, MDT, NESR, WTM, PRGO, KRNT, LPG, Sold Out: VIGI, SHYF, HYD, BMCH, NGHC, TCP, NOVT, BHVN, VC, TNDM, DT, TRP, TIF, PLUG, PAAS, PRF, PZA, PE, HCAT, BKI, INOV, WSC, KNSL, FRPT, PETQ, EYE, GSHD, YETI, PHR, 50AA, AIV, AIV, DEM, FXG, VEU, VPU, VRTU, CACI, CCMP, CASS, DSGX, FLO, KAI, NWN, CKH, FEN, CXO, TMX, BEAT, WXC1, AMPH, SSNC, VEON, BAH, WPX, BRKS, AMC, OGS,

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Accenture PLC, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Spire Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Royal Gold Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, The Shyft Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owns 1673 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkside+financial+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 179,048 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 192,864 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,807 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 46,205 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,281 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $332.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Spire Inc by 2992.78%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 136.08%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 2434.09%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.