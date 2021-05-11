Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. Buys iShares MBS ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, McDonald's Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. Buys iShares MBS ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+wealth+%26+retirement+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 212,674 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 184,109 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 238,167 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 221,533 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 107,349 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%
New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 68,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 11,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 53,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 38,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.61%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T (BWZ)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.402400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 67,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.. Also check out:

1. SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider