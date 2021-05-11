Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. Buys iShares MBS ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: MBB, EA, IR, TMUS, KMI, FUTU, BABA, PRIM, FCAM, ECL, FB, ZEN, IJS, BAC, QQQ,

MBB, EA, IR, TMUS, KMI, FUTU, BABA, PRIM, FCAM, ECL, FB, ZEN, IJS, BAC, QQQ, Added Positions: MGC, MUB, AOM, SCHV, SCHG, AGG, SHYG, BIV, SCHF, GLTR, AMZN, BWZ, EMLC, SCHE, EFA, VOO, HYMB, HYEM, EMB, IWD, IGHG, ANGL, LQD, EEM, SHY, SCHD, TSLA, PFSI, QCOM,

MGC, MUB, AOM, SCHV, SCHG, AGG, SHYG, BIV, SCHF, GLTR, AMZN, BWZ, EMLC, SCHE, EFA, VOO, HYMB, HYEM, EMB, IWD, IGHG, ANGL, LQD, EEM, SHY, SCHD, TSLA, PFSI, QCOM, Reduced Positions: VGIT, CEQP, PANW, SRPT, GH, AAPL, MED, RAMP, PZA, IWM, V, SCHA, BPMC, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, TSM, VST, DRE, IWR, WMT, CRM, NKE, VTRS, INO, BMY,

VGIT, CEQP, PANW, SRPT, GH, AAPL, MED, RAMP, PZA, IWM, V, SCHA, BPMC, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, TSM, VST, DRE, IWR, WMT, CRM, NKE, VTRS, INO, BMY, Sold Out: CAT, MCD, PG, MMM, IBM, MRK, CVX, SIVB, PEP, BE, DIS, T, ALK, INTC, ADM, YUM, CPRT, VZ, ABT, ABBV, SYY, TSN, DD, YUMC, MO, DOW, SSD, SQ, WFC,

Investment company Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+wealth+%26+retirement+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 212,674 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 184,109 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 238,167 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 221,533 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 107,349 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 68,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 11,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 53,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 38,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.61%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.402400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 67,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.