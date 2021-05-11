Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, Sysco Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

New Purchases: SWK, GOOG, AMCR, TGT, PFF, MELI, LUV, NSC, EMB, ESGE, PSLV, SDS,

SWK, GOOG, AMCR, TGT, PFF, MELI, LUV, NSC, EMB, ESGE, PSLV, SDS, Added Positions: SHW, QQQ, SCHX, SCHM, ARKK, SCHG, IGV, AMZN, ARCC, SOXX, CIBR, SHOP, ESPO, ARKG, EFG, V, CRM, VBK, VOT, PYPL, VEEV, VCSH, MUB, ZS, ISRG, CODI, ZTS, TDOC, AAPL, TOTL, ITW, MBB, IVV, ESGU, AOR, FLOT, HD, FSKR,

SHW, QQQ, SCHX, SCHM, ARKK, SCHG, IGV, AMZN, ARCC, SOXX, CIBR, SHOP, ESPO, ARKG, EFG, V, CRM, VBK, VOT, PYPL, VEEV, VCSH, MUB, ZS, ISRG, CODI, ZTS, TDOC, AAPL, TOTL, ITW, MBB, IVV, ESGU, AOR, FLOT, HD, FSKR, Reduced Positions: PTLC, T, LOW, ABT, IWP, CLX, ABBV, PNR, TROW, JNJ, CTAS, VIG, PEP, MKC, DE, GOVT, IEFA, SCHA, ECL, SPGI, ROP, NUE, PPG, QUAL, MSFT, MDT, VDC, DUK, VIS, BF.B, APYX, BDX, MMM, VB, USMV, SIZE, SHY, XT, IJH, FB, WMT, PG, MCD, KMB, CINF, ADP, ITOT, TLT,

PTLC, T, LOW, ABT, IWP, CLX, ABBV, PNR, TROW, JNJ, CTAS, VIG, PEP, MKC, DE, GOVT, IEFA, SCHA, ECL, SPGI, ROP, NUE, PPG, QUAL, MSFT, MDT, VDC, DUK, VIS, BF.B, APYX, BDX, MMM, VB, USMV, SIZE, SHY, XT, IJH, FB, WMT, PG, MCD, KMB, CINF, ADP, ITOT, TLT, Sold Out: SYY, LEG, GOOGL, LMT, NOC, MA, BLV, IEMG, COST, SGT, IWF, KO, TSLA, IGIB, SIEN,

Investment company Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amcor PLC, sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, Sysco Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lighthouse+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 468,015 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 496,286 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 87,630 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.66% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 72,447 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.44% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 83,732 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $220.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 203,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 52,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1384.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 183.44%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 72,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 37.66%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 87,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $338.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 112,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $403.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.