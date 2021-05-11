Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, Sysco Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

- New Purchases: SWK, GOOG, AMCR, TGT, PFF, MELI, LUV, NSC, EMB, ESGE, PSLV, SDS,
- Added Positions: SHW, QQQ, SCHX, SCHM, ARKK, SCHG, IGV, AMZN, ARCC, SOXX, CIBR, SHOP, ESPO, ARKG, EFG, V, CRM, VBK, VOT, PYPL, VEEV, VCSH, MUB, ZS, ISRG, CODI, ZTS, TDOC, AAPL, TOTL, ITW, MBB, IVV, ESGU, AOR, FLOT, HD, FSKR,
- Reduced Positions: PTLC, T, LOW, ABT, IWP, CLX, ABBV, PNR, TROW, JNJ, CTAS, VIG, PEP, MKC, DE, GOVT, IEFA, SCHA, ECL, SPGI, ROP, NUE, PPG, QUAL, MSFT, MDT, VDC, DUK, VIS, BF.B, APYX, BDX, MMM, VB, USMV, SIZE, SHY, XT, IJH, FB, WMT, PG, MCD, KMB, CINF, ADP, ITOT, TLT,
- Sold Out: SYY, LEG, GOOGL, LMT, NOC, MA, BLV, IEMG, COST, SGT, IWF, KO, TSLA, IGIB, SIEN,
For the details of Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lighthouse+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 468,015 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 496,286 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 87,630 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.66%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 72,447 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.44%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 83,732 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $220.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 203,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 52,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1384.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 183.44%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 72,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 37.66%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 87,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $338.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $19.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 112,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 33.16%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $403.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $44.47.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lighthouse Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying