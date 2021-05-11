Logo
TD Capital Management LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells MPLX LP, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company TD Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Walmart Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells MPLX LP, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TD Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, TD Capital Management LLC owns 302 stocks with a total value of $744 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TD Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/td+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TD Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,670,970 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,139,367 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 411,092 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 401,764 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,263 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 575.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 1219.15%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.98%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01.

Sold Out: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $17.74 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.56.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of TD Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. TD Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TD Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TD Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TD Capital Management LLC keeps buying

