TD Capital Management LLC Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells MPLX LP, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: TIP, SCHV, SCHD, JKH, IYE, FLO, PPG, DBEU, GM, PI, TTD, CWH, MRNA, JMIA, DKNG, XL, DNMR, AQN, MJ, RXI, VGK, XT, MTCH, AMGN, AINV, VIAC, LUMN, ED, DUK, DRE, EMR, ESS, CMRE, O, RIO, CRM, ANTM, CMG, MA, MELI, ABT,
- Added Positions: BSV, VTI, BND, MINT, ISTB, QUAL, SUB, LDUR, STIP, WMT, PFF, IJR, IEFA, DNL, IGSB, VZ, AMZN, QQQ, SCHG, XLU, LQD, MTUM, TFI, XLP, IGIB, T, XLV, PFE, GOLD, XOM, FHN, GIS, JPM, JNJ, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, PEP, AMCR, SIRI, SBUX, SYY, TGT, DIS, KMI, FB, ABBV, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, AZO, LMBS, AGG, VIG, IVV, IXUS, VV, FTSM, DGRO, MAR, APD, VLUE, BMY, VEU, VEA, CSCO, SMMU, FCX, JPST, WKHS, IWB, VTRS, DEM, PG, AMC, PSX,
- Sold Out: MPLX, SUPN, CRSP, BA, COP, M, MRVL, HTZGQ, RA, ABNB, GLDM, REM,
These are the top 5 holdings of TD Capital Management LLC
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,670,970 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,139,367 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 411,092 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 401,764 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,263 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
TD Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 575.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 1219.15%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.98%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
TD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.Sold Out: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01.Sold Out: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $17.74 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.56.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)
TD Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96.
