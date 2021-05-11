Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC Buys Planet Fitness Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Jack In The Box Inc, Papa John's International Inc, AutoZone Inc

New Purchases: PLNT, FB, WYNN, HLT, EA, WD5A, NCLH, ARMK, GPS, XLY, LYV, MAR, SMPL, THS, SBUX, GM, OPEN, FND, RRR, CCL, BJRI, DIN, KHC,

Investment company Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Planet Fitness Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts, sells Jack In The Box Inc, Papa John's International Inc, AutoZone Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,594 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.48% Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 128,500 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.25% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 84,862 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.05% Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 31,100 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.11% Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 75,871 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.52%

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $121.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 27,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 55,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 102.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 221.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 128,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 139.05%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $104.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 84,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 68.11%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 31,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96.