Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC Buys Planet Fitness Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Jack In The Box Inc, Papa John's International Inc, AutoZone Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Planet Fitness Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts, sells Jack In The Box Inc, Papa John's International Inc, AutoZone Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+street+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,594 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.48%
  2. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 128,500 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.25%
  3. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 84,862 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.05%
  4. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 31,100 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.11%
  5. Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 75,871 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.52%
New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $125.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $121.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 27,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 55,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 102.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 221.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 128,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 139.05%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $104.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 84,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 68.11%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 31,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
