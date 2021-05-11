Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: IJJ, FNDF, DVY, SRLN, VER, FPE, VXF, IHI, IWR, ISRG, MINT, DOW, GOVT, 1GDA, INSG, SJNK, VONG, FNDX, HYMB, AMAT, SO, EWT, MGP, PFG, IWN, MBB, ADM, VDE, TRU, CCIV, CSX, XHB, SDY, CNI, AMD, CCL, AMCR, SUSA, CMI, EMR, FITB, AJG, TJX, LUV, SNA, HIG, PRU, PAYX, ITB, ACIC,

Schaumburg, IL, based Investment company Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Washington Prime Group Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 387 stocks with a total value of $726 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 376,066 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.45% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 105,108 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 136,724 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,147 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,397 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 48,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 50,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.45%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 376,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1460.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 161,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 73.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 311,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 660.48%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 132,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117.48%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.82 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $7.39.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.