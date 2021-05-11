Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: IJJ, FNDF, DVY, SRLN, VER, FPE, VXF, IHI, IWR, ISRG, MINT, DOW, GOVT, 1GDA, INSG, SJNK, VONG, FNDX, HYMB, AMAT, SO, EWT, MGP, PFG, IWN, MBB, ADM, VDE, TRU, CCIV, CSX, XHB, SDY, CNI, AMD, CCL, AMCR, SUSA, CMI, EMR, FITB, AJG, TJX, LUV, SNA, HIG, PRU, PAYX, ITB, ACIC,
- Added Positions: RSP, EFV, FTSL, AGG, ICLN, IVV, ESGU, BABA, VGSH, GSY, IWF, VCSH, XLF, VXUS, HD, EFG, VTV, VCIT, SCHA, VSS, ESGE, SPTM, LQD, IJR, VUG, IWD, VWO, UNH, IJH, VOE, PXF, IEFA, AMZN, AAPL, VTEB, CSCO, GLD, XLB, XLI, IJT, WMT, TSLA, VEA, VBR, COST, KO, DUK, FLOT, SPTL, SPSM, MUB, NFLX, SPDW, SPAB, DIA, TIP, VB, ABBV, SLV, USMV, NNDM, SMMU, SPYV, SPMD, CRM, BA, CVX, IXG, NYCB, SHW, SQ, VNQ, VO, BGIO, FB, LMBS, JPM, NVDA, GWX, SPSB, BIL, VTRS, MDT, AXP, BGY, BMY, CAT, DIS, INTC, ITOT, IWM, IJS, MCD, MDLZ, MS, NKE, NEA, PEP, PM, PG, TSM, USB, UNP, WFC, DSM, AFB, GOOG, GOOGL, BX, CMCSA, FTSM, IEMG, SHYG, MET, NVS, UWM, SPIB, ITE, GDXJ, VZ, WPC, AEP, DE, DAL, FISV, F, HON, IXJ, EFA, JNJ, LMT, NUV, SAIC, SWK, SYK, SYY, VT, RTX, EW, MO, CARR, COP, CCI, DD, EQIX, FPF, KMI, NZF, PLD, SPGI, BWX, FLRN, SHM, SHOP, ESPO, BNDX, VFH, VTWO, AON, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, SPY, SHY, QQQ, TLT, ARKK, SPYG, BAC, EMB, XLK, BRK.B, DSU, EVV, VGIT, MGC, ARKG, JKH, MMM, CRWD, XSD, PBW, IDV, PFE, D, PFF, AVK, DGRO, XLP, XLU, VHT, AEM, GOLD, IXN, SHV, VYM, AMLP, AMT, ES, NEE, XLY, XLE, FSK, LOW, VIGI, SGOL, BST, NET, IPAY, MA, VGT, LNT, CVS, CGC, CL, FDL, GIS, SCZ, GVI, QCOM, RIO, SPG, SPLK, SBUX, TMUS, UAMY, VBK, XMLV, ADBE, CAPE, MUI, ENB, FSKR, GSK, HFRO, XMMO, PGX, MTUM, KKR, MELI, ROKU, XBI, XLV, MOAT, DWM, ACN, AMGN, ADP, BDX, CSQ, C, TACO, GE, IBM, IAU, IWB, HYG, ROP, VEU, VV, WBA, FDN, T, ACRE, LEO, BME, CCD, CG, COR, ET, FDX, GS, IDXX, PPA, PRF, VLUE, MRK, ORCC, PYPL, SPEM, EZM, DGRW, ZTS, BEP, ETN, NXPI,
- Sold Out: NFJ, WPG, ABT, ARKW, IGV, 50AA, IEI, SMH, SILJ, TAN, FYX, XLC, ITA, ISBC, TLH, LUMN, IJK, DOV, IVW, PTH, SIL, SPLV, HYS, CMF, VPU, CRSP, ORCL, NEM, CLX, VWOB, ZROZ, HEFA, GDX, BOND, PKO, CTAS, AMC,
For the details of Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arete+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 376,066 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.45%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 105,108 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 136,724 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,147 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,397 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 48,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 50,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.45%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 376,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1460.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 161,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 73.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 311,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 660.48%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 132,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117.48%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.Sold Out: Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.82 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $7.39.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.
