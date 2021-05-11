Logo
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, AutoZone Inc, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glenview, IL, based Investment company Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, AutoZone Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Visa Inc, sells Vanguard Value ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coyle+financial+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,766 shares, 24.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,736 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 60,859 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 23,563 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 121,472 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 60,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 84,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 172.78%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1519.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. keeps buying
