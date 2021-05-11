Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, AutoZone Inc, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: ARKK, V, ACN, PYPL, BRK.B, JNJ, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: IVV, AZO, GBIL, BERY, IJH, GOOG, MDY, ABBV, SCZ, ABT, UPS, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, PGR, QQQ, CCK, CLH, AAPL, VCSH, BND, AMZN, VXUS, MSFT, VZ, WTFC, SPY, CME, VXF, INTC, VB, USRT,
- Sold Out: VTV, HD, UNP, CRM, FB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,766 shares, 24.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.81%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,736 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 60,859 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 23,563 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 121,472 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 60,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 84,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 172.78%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1519.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Coyle Financial Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.
