Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Buys WideOpenWest Inc, Sells Magnite Inc

New Purchases: WOW,

WOW, Added Positions: HSKA, AGYS, IRMD, SSTI,

HSKA, AGYS, IRMD, SSTI, Reduced Positions: MGNI, PAR,

Investment company Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys WideOpenWest Inc, sells Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $722 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nine+ten+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Heska Corp (HSKA) - 875,318 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 1,496,832 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) - 7,183,706 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. New Position PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 1,399,552 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 1,710,068 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08%

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.52%. The holding were 7,183,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.