Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Buys WideOpenWest Inc, Sells Magnite Inc

Investment company Nine Ten Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WideOpenWest Inc, sells Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $722 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nine Ten Capital Management LLC keeps buying
- Heska Corp (HSKA) - 875,318 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
- Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 1,496,832 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio.
- WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) - 7,183,706 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 1,399,552 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 1,710,068 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08%
Nine Ten Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.52%. The holding were 7,183,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.
