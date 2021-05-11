Logo
Somerset Group LLC Buys Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells Phillips 66

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Somerset Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Caterpillar Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Somerset Group LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Somerset Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerset+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Somerset Group LLC
  1. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 274,393 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 69,460 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio.
  3. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 90,371 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,671 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,605 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Somerset Group LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 49.76%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Somerset Group LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.



