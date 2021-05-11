Somerset Group LLC Buys Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells Phillips 66

New Purchases: PBW, GWPH, QCLN, CAT, PFE, ET,

PBW, GWPH, QCLN, CAT, PFE, ET, Added Positions: JNJ, AAPL,

JNJ, AAPL, Reduced Positions: MINT, CVX, LNG, TRV, BX, DIS, AMZN, NTRS, COST, QQQ, SPY, LOW, IWO, MCD, GIS, PYPL, WFC, ABBV, VTIP,

MINT, CVX, LNG, TRV, BX, DIS, AMZN, NTRS, COST, QQQ, SPY, LOW, IWO, MCD, GIS, PYPL, WFC, ABBV, VTIP, Sold Out: PSX,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Somerset Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Caterpillar Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Somerset Group LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Somerset Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/somerset+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 274,393 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% 3M Co (MMM) - 69,460 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 90,371 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,671 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,605 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $242.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Group LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 49.76%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Group LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.