Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Buys VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Equity Residential, Canadian Pacific Railway

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, ONEOK Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells VEREIT Inc, Equity Residential, Canadian Pacific Railway, Fortis Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 217 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/duff+%26+phelps+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,008,888 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,407,073 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 252,244 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46%
  4. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 955,370 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  5. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 2,018,219 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,874,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,416,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $436.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,016,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 101.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 884,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 46.73%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $290.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 169,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $292.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 173,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 774,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 2731.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 552,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.06 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Also check out:

1. DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying
