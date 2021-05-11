Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Buys VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Equity Residential, Canadian Pacific Railway

New Purchases: VER, AIRC, AVGO, VLO, TMUS, DBA,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Current Portfolio ) buys VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, ONEOK Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells VEREIT Inc, Equity Residential, Canadian Pacific Railway, Fortis Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 217 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,008,888 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,407,073 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 252,244 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 955,370 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 2,018,219 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,874,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,416,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $436.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,016,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 101.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 884,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 46.73%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $290.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 169,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $292.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 173,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 774,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 2731.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 552,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.06 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.22.