Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hartford Multifactor Developed Mark

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 633 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resources+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 2,955,893 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 1,524,184 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
  3. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 1,288,175 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 861,042 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 950,341 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1750.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.32 and $57, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 316,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 124,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 192.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 256.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.

Sold Out: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
