Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hartford Multifactor Developed Mark

- New Purchases: ABNB, TPL, FXR, U, BMRN, BJK, FAST, VIS, FANG, AON, AGGY, SONY, STX, BKNG, MPWR, VFH, FXN, IFV, EXPD, SCHW, PGF, AWK, ETSY, ACEV, USVM, CCIV, IPOE, DM, FTA, IYG, EFG, IJT, FCG, FHLC, FREL, DG, BP, BK, VIAC, CUB, ETN, FDX, FCEL, MNST, KSU, NDAQ, NBIX, WBA, WBS, IRBT, NMI, NAD, SEM, VHC, KRMD, GERN, PHK, NEPT, KL, MTNB, TMDI,
- Added Positions: ARKK, SCHZ, MOAT, MNA, VNLA, IVV, SMMU, SCHV, SCHM, SPTM, FIXD, SCHG, AGG, VEU, IJR, VXUS, SPAB, GMF, IEF, SLY, NOC, JPST, SCZ, SPEM, PYPL, BNDX, MCD, KRE, SPTL, EXAS, AMZN, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, CERN, GOOGL, MU, VTRS, ROKU, DDD, MMM, TFC, CMI, NEE, F, JNJ, MGM, NVDA, PCAR, PG, DIS, DAL, NXPI, ESPR, GOOG, SQ, NIO, BND, EFA, IWM, QCLN, SCHE, SCHP, SPYV, ATVI, ADP, BA, BMY, CSX, CVS, CCL, KO, CL, COST, DE, GE, KMB, LOW, MRK, ORLY, ORCL, PH, PFE, STM, SWKS, TER, TMO, UPS, RTX, WFC, XEL, NAC, GM, PAVM, SNAP, FSKR, DGRO, EEM, FIVG, FNX, IJJ, IVE, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWR, JETS, KBWB, MDY, NYF, PEY, QAI, SCHC, SCHD, SLYG, TIP, VB, VEA, VGT, XBI, ABT, ALL, AEE, NLY, GOLD, BDX, CASY, CSCO, CMCSA, GLW, CCI, DLR, D, DUK, ECL, GRMN, GD, GILD, HALO, LHX, PEAK, HSY, ITW, INTU, LMT, MMC, MCK, MDT, MET, MS, PNC, PEP, PFG, PGR, PRU, RPM, O, SO, SSYS, TGT, TXN, UAL, VZ, WEC, NCA, PPT, NMZ, BX, ETJ, AGI, AG, GTE, PM, CDXC, SAND, PANW, WDAY, ABBV, CGC, SHOP, AXSM, TWLO, TTD, CRSP, SE, GNPX, MRNA, ZM, UBER, BRMK, OTIS, AOA, EFV, EMQQ, FTSM, GDX, HDV, IEMG, ITOT, IYH, LQD, PCEF, PGX, PIE, PTH, QQEW, RDVY, SCHO, SHV, SILJ, SLV, SPDW, SPIP, SPSB, SPYD, VCIT, VCR, VT, VWO, XLE, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, RODM, DFEB, EWX, VTI, EFAV, FVD, CQQQ, AMD, KRTX, QTEC, AAPL, QQQ, SHM, XLK, ASML, CAT, JPM, MSFT, SPWR, UNH, TEI, TSLA, FATE, TDOC, BIL, IGSB, EEMS, GLD, IYW, MUB, RSP, SCHB, SPMD, TLT, VIG, VUG, ADBE, AMRN, AMT, BRK.B, LLY, GS, HD, HON, INTC, NKE, OHI, CRM, SBNY, SBUX, TSM, WM, MA, MELI, AFT, FB, NOW, RNG, BABA, QRVO, NVTA, DVY, EEMV, FDN, FMB, FTCS, FV, FVC, FYX, HYMB, IDV, IWO, JKH, LMBS, MBB, PTLC, QUAL, RYT, SCHH, SHY, SPLV, SUB, VYM, XLG, CB, T, AXTI, ACN, AFL, MO, AXP, AMP, ARCC, BLK, CBRL, CFFN, CVX, CI, C, COP, DEO, DD, ENB, ENTG, EPD, XOM, FITB, FCX, GIS, HBAN, ILMN, TT, JCI, KEY, LTRX, LYV, MXIM, NFLX, ES, NVS, OSTK, SRE, SWIR, LUV, TRV, SWK, SYK, SYY, TROW, USB, WPC, WAL, YUM, ET, DNP, NUV, VTA, LULU, MAIN, MSCI, V, AVGO, PACB, KMI, PSX, SUN, ZTS, TNDM, FSK, JD, STOR, NNDM, DOCU, DOW, CARR, DKNG, XPEV, BSV, CWB, DES, DON, EMLP, FLOT, FPE, FPX, FXO, HYG, IAU, IBB, ICF, IEFA, IEI, IJH, IJS, ISTB, JKG, MGK, MTUM, NEAR, OIH, PDBC, PHO, PRF, PSK, PTNQ, SCHR, SPLG, TDIV, TOTL, URA, USMV, VBK, VBR, VCSH, VGSH, VLUE, VNQ, VO, VPL, VRP, VWOB, XLF, XLI, XSLV,
- Sold Out: LITE, EDV, FBT, IYR, HYS, FSLR, FTEC, MRVL, DGRW, EDIT, RUN, BPMC, MASI, REGN, PLUG, FXH, ISRG, HYLB, CORP, NOBL, ADSK, ADM, XLC, AMJ, BOND, XLP, JNK, RPG, APD, LSCC, AMX, AWR, BIDU, CREE, EW, HSBC, NET, INSG, TMUS, MGTX, STNE, CRWD, ACRX, FRSX, CHL, ANH,
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 2,955,893 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 1,524,184 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 1,288,175 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 861,042 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 950,341 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1750.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.32 and $57, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 316,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 124,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 192.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 256.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.Sold Out: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.
