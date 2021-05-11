Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hartford Multifactor Developed Mark

New Purchases: ABNB, TPL, FXR, U, BMRN, BJK, FAST, VIS, FANG, AON, AGGY, SONY, STX, BKNG, MPWR, VFH, FXN, IFV, EXPD, SCHW, PGF, AWK, ETSY, ACEV, USVM, CCIV, IPOE, DM, FTA, IYG, EFG, IJT, FCG, FHLC, FREL, DG, BP, BK, VIAC, CUB, ETN, FDX, FCEL, MNST, KSU, NDAQ, NBIX, WBA, WBS, IRBT, NMI, NAD, SEM, VHC, KRMD, GERN, PHK, NEPT, KL, MTNB, TMDI,

Investment company Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 633 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resources Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resources+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 2,955,893 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 1,524,184 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 1,288,175 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 861,042 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 950,341 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1750.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.32 and $57, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 144.51%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 316,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 95.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 124,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 192.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 256.52%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Resources Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.