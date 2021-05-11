Logo
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Aon PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Center for Financial Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio, sells Aon PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Center for Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns 522 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Center for Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/center+for+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Center for Financial Planning, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 217,346 shares, 20.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 793,186 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 374,756 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 236,037 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.63%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 100,392 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $162.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $148.87 and $185.78, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $181.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $392.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 231.08%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 138.83%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 100000.00%. The purchase prices were between $103.85 and $141.6, with an estimated average price of $124.59. The stock is now traded at around $118.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 81.41%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Center for Financial Planning, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Center for Financial Planning, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Center for Financial Planning, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Center for Financial Planning, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Center for Financial Planning, Inc. keeps buying
