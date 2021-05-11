Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Aon PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- New Purchases: PRF, PRFZ, IVW, LUV, ESGU, SMG, ALGN, KF, MXF, KRP, OPEN, DGRO, ESGD, IUSV, IWP, PID, VOT, MRO, INTU, EOG, FISV, CEVA, VGAC, VLDR, AI, ABNB, DE, EFG, CLF, ESGE, CCL, IJK, IUSG, CNI, IWC, BHC, IWS, IXUS, MGK, MJ, AMAT, ADI, ADS, SCHH, ABB, RNG, NI, OKE, PCAR, GILT, UL, VTR, WEX, FITB, FCAM, DG, DOC, RIDE, CGC, EDIT, 2TX, FLGT, CRSP, FMC, SPOT, GSKY, PINS, PING, SNOW,
- Added Positions: VOO, VEA, SPY, IJR, MSFT, VWO, AMZN, VTV, DIS, PG, ABT, USPH, NEE, IEMG, SDY, CB, AAPL, MDT, UNP, MA, PXD, NXPI, GOOGL, ABBV, VTI, ETN, FB, MPC, IWM, TSLA, PYPL, VUG, PM, EEM, EFA, WMT, EFAV, VYM, D, APD, AMT, AMGN, BBY, CME, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, DHR, JNJ, MCD, MRK, MSI, SO, QCOM, SYK, VV, TJX, UPS, ADP, BP, VNQ, BDX, VBK, VZ, BMY, Y, ENV, IWF, UAA, IJJ, DAL, DTE, MAG, DKNG, MRNA, TGT, SYF, BABA, KODK, F, NOW, V, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, VB, AGG, AON, VXUS, BRK.B, LHX, HON, QQQ, T, TCF, WFC, RMAX, IJH, IVV, LMBS, RJF, SCHF, VSS, XLU, JPM, MO, KO, WELL, SPGI, PEP, VTRS, DOW, CTVA, GWPH, J, PFE, IBM, MBB, ORCL, EPD, DD, CL, VOE, WAB, BA,
- Sold Out: DVA, SIRI, TIF, ARKK, MDY, CHKP, DDS, GILD, LCI, VLO, CHI, RQI, PCN, STLA, RSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Center for Financial Planning, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 217,346 shares, 20.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 793,186 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 374,756 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 236,037 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.63%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 100,392 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $162.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $148.87 and $185.78, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $181.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $392.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 231.08%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 138.83%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 100000.00%. The purchase prices were between $103.85 and $141.6, with an estimated average price of $124.59. The stock is now traded at around $118.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 81.41%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Center for Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.
