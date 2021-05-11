Logo
Opus Investment Management Inc Buys Bank of America Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells DTE Energy Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Hasbro Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Worcester, MA, based Investment company Opus Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, KeyCorp, CMS Energy Corp, sells DTE Energy Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Hasbro Inc, WestRock Co, Alliant Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Opus Investment Management Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $683 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opus+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 893,277 shares, 27.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 295,742 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 257,360 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 407,200 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 227,500 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 89,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 132,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 443.50%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $393.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 97.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 67,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 46.59%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 329,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $857.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 89,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider