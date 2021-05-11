Opus Investment Management Inc Buys Bank of America Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells DTE Energy Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Hasbro Inc

- New Purchases: BAC, RTX, KEY, ITOT, SPLG, VOO, SCHB, OMC,
- Added Positions: LMT, CMS, HBAN, BLK, ADP, BK, IFF, ETR, CFG, USB, SJI, RF, MET, FITB, NTRS, STT, ATO, VZ, WM, USMV,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, LNT, ES, NUE, INTC, GPC, ABBV, EMN, INGR, PFE,
- Sold Out: DTE, HAS, WRK, K, VLO,
These are the top 5 holdings of OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 893,277 shares, 27.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 295,742 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 257,360 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 407,200 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 227,500 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio.
Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 89,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)
Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 132,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 443.50%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $393.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 97.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 67,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 46.59%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 329,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $857.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 89,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.
