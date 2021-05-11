Logo
Column Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Blackbaud Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Column Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BlackRock Inc, sells Blackbaud Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Adobe Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Column Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Column Capital Advisors, LLC owns 703 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Column Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/column+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Column Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 1,403,775 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 206,289 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 802,397 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 531,134 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 392,978 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 24,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $439460.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1080.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21024.44%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 122,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 2749.93%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 21,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55298.04%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24840.72%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $857.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,703,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 674.29%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 753.04%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 230,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.

Sold Out: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Column Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Column Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Column Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Column Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Column Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider