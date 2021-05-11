Vistra Corp (VST) CEO Curtis A Morgan Bought $980,890 of Shares

CEO of Vistra Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Curtis A Morgan (insider trades) bought 61,730 shares of VST on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $15.89 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $980,890.
