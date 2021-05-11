Assembly Biosciences Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Assembly Biosciences (NAS:ASMB, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.9 per share and the market cap of $156.6 million, Assembly Biosciences stock is believed to be possible value trap. GF Value for Assembly Biosciences is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Assembly Biosciences stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Assembly Biosciences has an Altman Z-score of 0.17, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Assembly Biosciences has a cash-to-debt ratio of 21.37, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Assembly Biosciences is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Assembly Biosciences is fair. This is the debt and cash of Assembly Biosciences over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Assembly Biosciences has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $79.1 million and loss of $1.77 a share. Its operating margin is -81.89%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Assembly Biosciences at 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Assembly Biosciences over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Assembly Biosciences is 63.8%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Assembly Biosciences's return on invested capital is -92.37, and its cost of capital is 4.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Assembly Biosciences is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Assembly Biosciences (NAS:ASMB, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Assembly Biosciences stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

