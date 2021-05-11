Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, Interface Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, Fiserv Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp

- New Purchases: TILE, STKL, A0B0, VFC, BEP, KSU, MCO, VOO, PNC, SNA, CTSH, IJR, EFA, DELL, WAT, VTV, EQX, NJR, CR, CWBR,
- Added Positions: MDT, TMUS, CARR, BXP, SYY, UL, ADP, ROK, NVO, ATR, PACB, CNI, APH, SBUX, MA, BDX, AMZN, WM, PG, ISRG, DE, UNP, EFX, ENPH, ILMN, FIS, ATRS, ZTS, EMR, LLY, CLX, PFE, IVV, WMT, VZ, ACN, NEE, ADBE, COST, CMCSA, VTI, VNQ, PLD, HASI, AMGN, CAT, FRC, BKNG, STZ, DLR, XOM, IDXX, IFF,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX, FISV, TSLA, NVS, PYPL, AAPL, FB, TDOC, GOOGL, CVS, DIS, VEEV, BYND, CSCO, GOOG, INTC, MKTX, IPGP, ORA, V, MMM, T, CI, DTE, DSGX, IONS, JNJ, MCD, MRK, PEP, UNH, XYL, QRVO, ALC, AJG, BRK.B, BMY, KO, CL, DXCM, GIS, HD, HON, KMB, MMC, ORCL, QCOM, REGN, ROP, SGEN, SHW, TSM, TMO, RTX, NXPI, PANW, ABBV, BEAM, QQQ, VIG, APD, BAX, BA, CSL, CRL, CMI, DUK, ETN, ECL, EPD, GILD, IBM, ITW, INTU, SJM, JPM, MDLZ, MTD, NFLX, NTAP, NOC, LIN, CRM, SWK, TXN, WEC, PODD, MELI, AWK, AVGO, FTV, DOW, NVST, OTIS, IJH, IWF, NOBL, SDY, SPY, VB, VEA, VUG,
- Sold Out: AMAL, CVX, AKAM, FREQ, BAM, ROL, BKI, RUN, CB, FDS, ES, GBDC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 665,589 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 231,848 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 156,401 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 236,776 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 280,128 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Interface Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 319,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 175,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SunOpta Inc (STKL)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SunOpta Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 191,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $307.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 510.66%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 129,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 164,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 60.35%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 193,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 52.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 104,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $239.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.Sold Out: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85.Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.Reduced: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 39.5%. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 115,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 35.16%. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 77,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 34.85%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 12,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 61.2%. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 6,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 22.57%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 62,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 26.48%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 35,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.
