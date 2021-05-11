Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, Interface Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, Fiserv Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, Interface Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, Fiserv Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, T-Mobile US Inc, Interface Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Sysco Corp, sells Xilinx Inc, Fiserv Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Facebook Inc, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reynders+mcveigh+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 665,589 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 231,848 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 156,401 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 236,776 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 280,128 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
New Purchase: Interface Inc (TILE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Interface Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 319,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 175,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SunOpta Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 191,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $307.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 510.66%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $126.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 129,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 53.46%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 164,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 60.35%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 193,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 52.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 104,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $239.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Sold Out: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Reduced: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 39.5%. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 115,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 35.16%. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 77,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 34.85%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 12,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 61.2%. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 6,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 22.57%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 62,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 26.48%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC still held 35,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Reynders McVeigh Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider