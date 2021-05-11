Brenntag achieves very strong results in first quarter 2021 by prudently navigating through fast changing market conditions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brenntag achieves very strong results in first quarter 2021 by prudently navigating through fast changing market conditions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ESSEN, Germany, May 11, 2021

ESSEN, Germany, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, reports very strong results in the first quarter 2021 by prudently navigating through fast changing market conditions. The two global divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, had a successful start and both contributed strong results.

In Q1 2021, Brenntag generated sales of 3,132.5 million EUR. Operating gross profit rose by 7.4% to 764.5 million EUR. Operating EBITDA grew even more and reached 300.3 million EUR, a year-on-year increase of 20.7%. Earnings per share totaled 0.63 EUR compared to 0.74 EUR a year ago. The reduction is driven by a non-recurring, extraordinary increase in provisions related to a tax audit concerning past handling of alcohol taxes.

Since go-live on January 1, 2021, the company is steered in the new organizational set-up with two global divisions: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties.

The Brenntag Essentials division which markets a broad portfolio of process chemicals across a wide range of industries contributed to the Group performance with outstanding results in the first quarter 2021. The division reached an operating gross profit of 472.5 million EUR (+7.1%) and reports a very strong operating EBITDA of 194.1 million EUR, 29.2% above prior-year period.

The Brenntag Specialties division builds on the company's position as the largest specialty chemicals distributor worldwide, focusing on six selected customer industries: Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care / HI&I (Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. With an operating gross profit of 284.3 million EUR (+7.1%) and reported operating EBITDA of 119.8 million EUR (+9.2%), the division showed very positive results in the first quarter 2021.

Since go-live of its new operating model with the global divisions of Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties on January 1, 2021, the company has made good progress with the implementation of Project Brenntag. The comprehensive transformation program has the objective to expand Brenntag's position as global market leader and position the company for sustainable organic earnings growth. The first quarter consisted of the substantial work on the step-by-step implementation of the program's initiatives.

Against the background of the current environment and the results of the first quarter, Brenntag confirms its operating EBITDA guidance to be in the range of 1.08 to 1.18 bn EUR for the full year. The company expects both divisions to contribute to the growth of operating EBITDA.

Find all figures and details for the Q1 2021 results on Brenntag's website: www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/media/

Press contact:
Verena Blaschke
Brenntag SE
Global Communications
Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-1213
E-Mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brenntag-achieves-very-strong-results-in-first-quarter-2021-by-prudently-navigating-through-fast-changing-market-conditions-301288000.html

SOURCE Brenntag SE

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)