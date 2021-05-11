Peter Lynch: Only Invest What You Can Afford to Lose

The stock market's 80%+ surge since March 2020 may tempt some investors to invest all of their money in equities. For example, they may liquidate other assets and run a low cash balance in order to hold a larger volume of stocks.

In my view, this could be problematic. The stock market's recent rise will not continue unabated, according to its past performance. As such, it may be prudent to follow Peter Lynch's advice. The manager of the Magellan fund returned 29% per annum between 1977 and 1990. He has previously discussed the importance of only investing what you can afford to lose.

A stock market crash is highly likely

There have been four bear markets in the past 20 years. This may lead some investors to believe that they take place relatively infrequently. However, over the past 100 years they have taken place at approximately three-year intervals on average. In some cases, they have been far more frequent, following very short-lived bull markets on occasion. As such, expecting the current bull run to continue for many months, or even years, may be a mistake.

Furthermore, some investors may believe that the stock market's outlook is different now than it has been in the past. They may point to factors such as huge monetary and fiscal policy stimuli that are set to continue in the coming months. This may give them a false sense of security that any sign of a bear market will be displaced by policy action.

However, bear markets have always followed bull markets. In fact, they are necessary in order for a healthy economy to be maintained. As Peter Lynch once stated, "A decline in stocks is not a surprising event, it's a recurring eventas normal as frigid air in Minnesota."

Warning signs may not be present

Some investors may look back on previous bear markets and determine that they were obvious ahead of time. For example, the technology bubble in the early 2000s reached epic levels. Companies with no revenue were being valued at exceptional levels that were unsustainable. Today's investors may believe that they will be able to spot similar bubbles in the future, which gives them license to invest increasingly large amounts of capital in equities.

However, bear markets are only obvious after they have taken place. Furthermore, the technology bubble appeared to be excessive many months before it finally burst. Therefore, trying to time the sale of assets prior to their decline is easier in theory than in practice. In addition, some bear markets are wholly unpredictable ahead of time. For instance, the March 2020 crash was impossible to predict.

Peter Lynch has previously commented on the capacity of investors to foresee a bear market. As he once said, "Remember, things are never clear until it's too late."

Investing what you can afford to lose

In my view, it is prudent to only invest in equities if you have a sound financial position. For example, this could mean having sufficient cash to cope with unexpected events such as home repairs or a temporary loss of income. It may also mean having a varied range of assets within a portfolio to reduce risk and provide diversification benefits.

Otherwise, you may find that you become a forced seller in the next bear market. This could mean missing out on the following stock market recovery that has always taken place in the aftermath of every previous bear market.

Peter Lynch has always advised against investing too large a proportion of your net worth in the stock market. As he once said, "Only invest what you could afford to lose without that loss having any effect on your daily life in the foreseeable future."

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.