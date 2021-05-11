Evotec SE Reports Results for The First Quarter 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

SUCCESSFUL START TO 2021 WITH STRONG STRATEGIC POSITION AND LONG-TERM STRATEGY: ACTION PLAN 2025 "THE DATA-DRIVEN R&D AUTOBAHN TO CURES"

GOOD PROGRESS WITHIN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIPS AND CO-OWNED PORTFOLIO

CONTINUED POSITIVE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; NO MATERIAL IMPACT THROUGH COVID-19 PANDEMIC

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced the financial results and corporate updates for the first quarter 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

RECORD LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH OF BASE BUSINESS, STRONG BALANCE SHEET SUPPORTS ACCELERATING GROWTH

Group revenues from contracts with customers increased by 11% to 133.1 m (Q1 2020: 119.4 m); Base business growth of 28%, adjusted for the end of the Sanofi payment (since April 2020) and unfavourable fx effects

EVT Execute revenue growth of 16% (11% adjusted for material recharges) to 136.9 m (Q1 2020: 118.2 m), EVT Innovate revenues up 21% (20% adjusted for material recharges) to 28.2 m (Q1 2020: 23.3 m)

Just - Evotec Biologics grew by more than 60% to 9.7 m (Q1 2020: 5.9 m)

Like-for-like growth of adjusted Group EBITDA of 16%, despite higher R&D expenses; adjusted Group EBITDA of 21.1 m (Q1 2020: 30.0 m) affected by the anticipated end of the Sanofi payment (since April 2020) and unfavourable fx effects

Increased expenses for unpartnered R&D of 14.9 m (Q1 2020: 11.4 m) according to strategy

Strong balance sheet with comfortable net debt position of 56 m (equivalent to 0.6x EBITDA) provides significant room for financing further growth; non-operating result benefits from fair value adjustment of the investment in Exscientia Ltd.

POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT WITH SEVERAL NEW AND EXPANDED PARTNERSHIPS; JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS FURTHER GAINING MOMENTUM

Multiple new and extended partnerships and alliances (e.g. with Annexon, Chinook Therapeutics, Related Sciences, Takeda, The Mark Foundation, ...) New development collaborations and INDiGO contracts signed (e.g. Riboscience, Step Pharma, ...)

New iPSC- multi-year partnership with the Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf ("UKE")

Bristol Myers Squibb extend partnership in the field of targeted protein degradation

Just - Evotec Biologics continuing on its success course: progress of the first J.POD (R) facility in Redmond on schedule; construction of first European "J.POD (R) 2 EU" expected to start in H2 2021

facility in Redmond on schedule; construction of first European "J.POD 2 EU" expected to start in H2 2021 Partnership on oncology project EVT801 with Kazia Therapeutics (after period-end)

New BRIDGEs ("beLAB2122" and "beLAB1407" (after period-end))

Projects entering into clinical phases (EVT894 (Chik-V); Immuno-oncology project A2a receptor antagonist (Exscientia))

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

Implementation of next long-term strategic framework Action Plan 2025 "The data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures"

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec to retire from office effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021 (after period-end)

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2021 CONFIRMED

Business outlook for 2021 confirmed and mid-term targets given for the first time

Group revenues expected to be in a range of 550 - 570 m ( 565 - 585 m at constant exchange rates) (2020: 500.9 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be in the range of 105 - 120 m ( 115 - 130 m at constant exchange rates) (2020: 106.6 m)

Unpartnered research and development expenses expected to be in a range of 50 - 60 m (2020: 46.4 m)

INTRODUCTION OF MID-TERM GOALS ALIGNED WITH ACTION PLAN 2025

Introduction of mid-term goals until 2025 at Capital Markets Day on 20 April 2021, targeting revenues growth to > 1,000 m, adjusted EBITDA of >= 300 m and unpartnered research and development expenses of > 100 m

Given current global insecurities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a likely negative impact - though less pronounced than in 2020 - is already estimated within the guidance for revenues and adjusted EBITDA stated above.

Key figures of consolidated income statement & segment information

Evotec SE & subsidiaries - First quarter of 2021





In T

EVT

Execute4)

EVT

Innovate5)

Intersegment Eliminations Evotec Group

Q1 2021 Evotec Group

Q1 2020 External revenues1) 104,880 28,205 - 133,085 119,402 Intersegment revenues 32,033 - (32,033) - - Costs of revenue (107,654) (25,149) 30,397 (102,406) (86,130) Gross profit 29,259 3,056 (1,636) 30,679 33,272 Gross margin in % 21.4 10.8 - 23.1 27.9 R&D expenses2) (2,001) (18,095) 1,636 (18,460) (15,056) SG&A expenses (17,033) (4,161) - (21,194) (17,254) Other operating

income (expenses), net 4,587 11,166 - 15,753 15,133 Operating result 14,812 (8,034) - 6,778 16,095 Adjusted EBITDA3) 28,320 (7,215) - 21,105 30,002

1) Adjusted for negative exchange rate effects of 6.0 m, Group revenues amount to 139.1 m

2) Of which unpartnered R&D expenses of 14.9 m in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: 11.4 m)

3) Before changes in contingent considerations, income from bargain purchase and excluding impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets as well as the total non-operating result

4) Revenues from material recharges of 5.6 m are allocated to EVT Execute as of Q1 2021

5) Revenues from material recharges of 0.3 m are allocated to EVT Innovate as of Q1 2021

