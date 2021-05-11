Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Valneva SE's ADR Programme





Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Valneva SE (Valneva), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme.









Valnevas American Depositary Shares (ADS) trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol VALN. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of the company. Valnevas underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on Euronext Paris under the symbol VLA.









David Lawrence, Acting CFO of Valneva, said: We are pleased to be working with Citi as part of our team supporting our newly acquired Nasdaq listing.









Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: We look forward to supporting Valnevas ADR programme and expanding the companys investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.









For more information on Citis Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com%2Fdr









About Valneva









Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.









Additional information may be found at www.valneva.com









About Citi









Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.









Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti





