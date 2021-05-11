H&H International Investment, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Bank of America Corp, JOYY Inc

- Added Positions: AAPL, TM,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, BAC, YY, DIS,
- Sold Out: AMZN, DAL, FB, GE, SBUX,
For the details of H&H International Investment, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h%26h+international+investment%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of H&H International Investment, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,288,200 shares, 59.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.57%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,711,176 shares, 27.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.8%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 280,000 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 837,000 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.28%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,553,100 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.61%
H&H International Investment, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.21%. The holding were 35,288,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
H&H International Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 64.61%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. H&H International Investment, LLC still held 1,553,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: JOYY Inc (YY)
H&H International Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in JOYY Inc by 93.48%. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $85.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. H&H International Investment, LLC still held 72,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.
